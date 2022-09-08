LOWVILLE — Matthew Mapes scored in overtime as the Carthage boys soccer team fended off Lowville for a 3-2 Frontier League crossover victory Thursday night.
Mapes added an assist and Grant Gillman scored twice for the Comets (3-1, 1-1). Espen Matuszczak and Trey Smith netted second-half goals for the Red Raiders (1-2, 0-2).
WATERTOWN 1, GENERAL BROWN 0
Jack Rathbun’s second-minute goal stood up as the host Cyclones beat the Lions (2-2, 1-1) in a crossover game.
Devin Connell only needed to make one save for the shutout for Watertown (2-1, 1-0).
S. JEFFERSON 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Jude Cook supplied the long goal as the Spartans (3-0-1, 2-0-0) held off the Warriors (2-2, 0-1) for a crossover victory at Adams. Regan Lawlee dished out the assist on the game-winning goal for South Jefferson
IMMACULATE HEART 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Bernardo Tomazini, Donovan Turner and Dale Foote each recorded a pair of goals as the host Cavaliers opened the season with a win over the Vikings (1-1, 0-1) in a “C” Division game.
Sam Charlebois and Isaac Curtis each added goals for Immaculate Heart Central (1-0).
LAFARGEVILLE 4, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Bradley Smith totaled a goal and two assists as the Red Knights rallied for four straight goals in a “D” Division win over the Patriots (0-2) at LaFargeville.
Jefferson Smith, Nate Wyatt and Ethan Waterman scored for LaFargeville (1-1).
LYME 3, COPENHAGEN 0
Derek Radley converted a penalty kick and added a pair of assists as the Lakers (2-0) blanked the Golden Knights (1-1) in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
ALEXANDRIA 3, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3 (OT)
Wade Stone made 15 saves as the Purple Ghosts and the Panthers played to a “D” Division tie at Alexandria Bay.
Mason Savage, Owen Ingalls and Colton Hall each scored for Alexandria (1-0-1). Clayton Randall totaled 12 saves, while Brayden Richmond, Kayden Gordinier and Garrett Hyman each generated a goal for Belleville Henderson (0-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Evelyn Winters scored twice as the Pirates reeled off three straight goals for an Northern Athletic Conference West Division season-opening win at Russell. Maegan Kackison stopped 12 shots for Harrisville (1-0).
LISBON 6, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Leah Warren and Gabriel Richardson both scored two goals as the Golden Knights defeated Hermon-DeKalb (0-2) in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Rachel LaRock and Ava Murphy both added single goals for Lisbon (2-1-1, 1-1-1) and Grace smith made four saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, LYME 1
Raegan Riordan and Kennady Billman each scored as the Panthers (1-0) edged the Lakers (0-1) in the season-opening FL “D” Division game Wednesday at Belleville.
LOWVILLE 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Taci Smith tallied two goals and an assist and Maya Laribee scored a pair of goals as the Red Raiders (2-0, 1-0) blanked the Spartans (0-1) in a “B” Division game in Adams on Wednesday night.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Ava Hoy tallied 13 kills to lead Canton to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Wildcats in an NAC West Division match in Gouverneur. It was the opener for both teams.
Josie Gabriel scored 11 points and Laurel Whittier added 10 for Canton. Courtney Peters led the Golden Bears with eight assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 111, SOUTH JEFFERSON 65
Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters each were four-time winners as the Cyclones beat the Spartans (2-1) in a FL “A” Division meet in Adams.
Ferguson took victories in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relay, while Peters picked up wins in the 50 freestyle, 100 frees and 200 medley relay for Watertown (2-0).
INDIAN RIVER 92, CARTHAGE 77
Victoria Noone and Cadence Muchnikoff each won three events as the Warriors topped the Comets (0-2) in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Noone provided victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races while Muchnikoff got wins in diving and the 100 butterfly for Indian River (1-1).
BEAVER RIVER 51, THOUSAND ISLANDS 43
Ava Pelo posted wins in four events as the Beavers defeated the Vikings (0-2) in a “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.