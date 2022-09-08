Mapes scores in OT to fuel Carthage boys soccer

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Matthew Mapes scored in overtime as the Carthage boys soccer team fended off Lowville for a 3-2 Frontier League crossover victory Thursday night.

Mapes added an assist and Grant Gillman scored twice for the Comets (3-1, 1-1). Espen Matuszczak and Trey Smith netted second-half goals for the Red Raiders (1-2, 0-2).

