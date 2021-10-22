CENTRAL SQUARE — Rowan Marsell recorded three touchdowns as the Indian River football team rolled past Central Square, 50-6, in a Section 3 Class A National game Friday night.
The Warriors (4-0, 2-0) racked up more than 250 rushing yards by halftime to complete a regular season beset by cancellations.
Manuel Gonzalez reeled off a 92-yard touchdown run while Gabe Lynch and Marlon Saltzman also provided scores for Indian River.
The Redhawks finish the regular season at 1-5 overall and 1-3 in league play.
WHITESBORO 34, CARTHAGE 20
Carter Kempney ran 26 times for 145 yards and touchdown and also threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Jackson for Carthage (2-3, 2-1). James Gibbons scored on a short touchdown run for the Comets.
SOUTH LEWIS 18, BISHOP GRIMES 16
Cody Spann ran for touchdowns of 50 and 10 yards as the Falcons outlasted the Cobras (2-5, 1-2) to win an Section 3 Eight-Man North-West Division game.
Dan Ortlieb ran for a five-yard touchdown in the first half for South Lewis (3-4, 2-1) against Bishop Ludden.
CATO-MERIDIAN 50, BEAVER RIVER 0
Bo Turo ran for three touchdowns as the Blue Devils (5-1, 3-1) blanked the Beavers (2-5, 0-3) in a Class D North-West Division game at Cato.
CORTLAND 14, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
The Purple Tigers (1-6, 1-4) outlasted the Spartans (0-7, 0-5) in a Class B West Division game at Adams.
DELAWARE ACADEMY 7, SANDY CREEK 0
Sam Davis scored on a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter for the game’s only touchdown as the Bulldogs (5-2) edged the Comets in a nonleague matchup at Sandy Creek.
Maddox Brown ran 21 times for 85 yards and recorded five tackles on defense, while Maddox Palmer forced a fumble and recovered another for Sandy Creek (2-4).
Hayden Haines collected an interception, while Cade Stoker recovered a fumble for Sandy Creek.
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, MASSENA 2
Vail St. Hilaire landed 15 kills and 10 aces as the Huskies scratched out a 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 NAC East Division win over the Red Raiders at Malone.
Mackenzie Lane finished with 10 kills and three aces, while Madison St. Mary had six kills and five aces for Malone (12-1, 7-0).
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 0
Katie Bennett produced 12 kills as Canton defeated the Sandstoners 25-21, 25-15, 25-5.
Riley Taylor scored 17 points and Mattigan Porter added 24 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.