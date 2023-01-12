PHILADELPHIA — Ravan Marsell netted 28 points as the Indian River girls basketball team defeated Lowville, 64-39, in a Frontier League crossover game Thursday night.
Michaela Delles supplied 13 points and Allison LaMora chipped in 10 points for the Warriors (12-1 overall, 8-0 league). Indian River has won seven straight games.
Anna Dening scored 16 points and Jakayla Spence totaled 12 points for the Red Raiders (6-6, 5-5).
GENERAL BROWN 73, WATERTOWN 33
Kori Nichols logged 24 points as the Lions scored 27 points in the opening quarter to surge past the host Cyclones in crossover play.
Lily Dupee collected 11 points for General Brown (9-0). Jommy Fasehun paced Watertown (4-8, 2-6) with 12 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 58, SOUTH LEWIS 41
Delaney Wiley’s 28 points guided the Vikings for a “C” Division victory over the Falcons (0-11) at Turin.
Jenna Pavlot tossed in 24 points for Thousand Islands (7-3, 6-3).
ALEXANDRIA 45, SOUTH LEWIS 33
Bridget Watson and Sincerity Diange each netted 11 points as the Purple Ghosts started fast to beat the Falcons (0-10) in crossover play Wednesday night at Turin.
Madi Davidson and Molly Edgar each notched six points for Alexandria (4-5).
Malone 75, POTSDAM 13
Alyvia Roberts scored 23 points to lead Malone (7-3, 5-2) past the Sandstoners (4-7, 1-6) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Liliana-Teresa Sosa scored 14 for the Huskies.
MASSENA 59, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 22
Chyler Richards and Madison LaDuke both scored 15 points as the Red Raiders defeated Norwood-Norfolk (2-9, 1-6) in a Central Division game.
Meghan Firnstein scored 11 points for Massena (5-5, 5-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 60, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 21
Kylee Daoust scored 17 points to lead the Larries (5-3, 2-1) past Brushton-Moira in an East Division game. Kyla Phelan led the Panthers (1-9, 1-5) with nine points.
■ In other action, Edwards-Knox beat Chateaugay, 54-49, in nonleague action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 80, COPENHAGEN 43
Jake Peters scored a game-high 20 points as the Patriots rolled to a FL “D” Division victory over the Golden Knights at Copenhagen.
Marcus Castine contributed 19 points for Sackets Harbor (11-0, 11-0), which has already clinched the division’s regular-season title. Also for the Patriots, Austin Griner scored 18 points and Ethan Tracy finished with 15.
Landon Sullivan scored 16 points to pace Copenhagen (6-6, 5-6).
SANDY CREEK 67, ALEXANDRIA 43
Mason Ennist totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Comets downed the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Cameron Hathway scored 14 points and Hudson Hunt contributed 13, with each grabbing six rebounds for Sandy Creek (9-3, 8-3). Colton Killiam chipped in 11 points for the Comets.
Colton Hall scored 12 points for Alexandria (0-10, 0-8) and Payton Watson finished with 10.
LOWVILLE 59, INDIAN RIVER 37
Brody Brown powered the Red Raiders to a crossover win over the Warriors in Lowville.
Dalton Myers scored 11 points, while Ryan Myers and Jake Rupert each added 10 points for Lowville (9-2, 8-1).
Reginald Miller led Indian River (1-8, 0-6) with 11 points.
SOUTH LEWIS 59, THOUSAND ISLANDS 51
Aidan McGuire posted 27 points as the Falcons beat the Vikings in a “C” Division matchup at Clayton.
Clayton Kraeger generated 12 points and nine rebounds for South Lewis (7-4).
Matt Caprara hit seven 3-point field goals as part of a 23-point effort for Thousand Islands (6-5, 5-5).
BEAVER RIVER 60, IHC 57
Lucas Roes poured in 27 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as Beaver River fended off Immaculate Heart Central (3-8) in a “C” Division game in Watertown.
Matthew Knight contributed 13 points, and Kade Schneider added 11 points and four assists for Beaver River (7-3).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 0
Jasmine Martin produced 11 digs, 10 service points and eight kills as the Beavers got a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 FL “C” Division sweep over the Comets at Beaver Falls.
Madeline Hylen racked up 15 digs, six kills and six aces while Kaelyn Boliver dished out 18 assists for Beaver River (9-0).
Maiya Hathway tallied 10 assists and eight kills while Lizzie Glazier provided six kills, five digs and four blocks for Sandy Creek (5-3, 4-3).
CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Carthage (4-7, 3-7) defeated General Brown 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 in an interdivision match at Carthage.
For General Brown (1-11, 0-11), Keira Guerriero recorded six kills and five service points. Isabelle Wetzel made 14 digs.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Thousand Islands recorded a road sweep over South Lewis, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14, at Turin. The Vikings improved to 2-7. The Falcons fell to 5-6, 4-5.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 53, BEAVER RIVER 15
Ryan Munn (110 pounds), Landon Copley (126) and Hunter Sanderson (172) each logged pins as the Comets stayed unbeaten with a FL interdivision win over the Beavers at Beaver Falls.
Logan Munn (136) and James Gibbons (189) collected major decisions for Carthage (5-0).
Cole Walseman (152) and Connor Everson each recorded pins for Beaver River (3-8, 2-3).
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 104, INDIAN RIVER 67
James King picked up victories in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and swam on two winning relays as the Spartans prevailed over the Warriors in Adams.
Spencer Purvis also swam on a pair of winning relays and captured the 100 freestyle for South Jefferson (6-1). Blake Turner also appeared on both winning relays.
For Indian River (3-4), Michael Gately won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
