PHILADELPHIA — Ravan Marsell netted 28 points as the Indian River girls basketball team defeated Lowville, 64-39, in a Frontier League crossover game Thursday night.

Michaela Delles supplied 13 points and Allison LaMora chipped in 10 points for the Warriors (12-1 overall, 8-0 league). Indian River has won seven straight games.

