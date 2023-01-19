High school roundup
CHATEAUGAY — Walker Martin scored 19 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark to help the Chateaugay boys basketball team to a 69-51 Northern Athletic Conference East Division victory over Madrid-Waddington on Thursday night.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 11:18 pm
Ethan Cook led all scorers with 23 points for the Bulldogs (10-2, 8-0). Tray Peck posted 18 points and Jack Bailey added 13 for the Yellowjackets (9-5, 6-3).
n Jace Hammond’s 25 points helped Malone beat Massena, 59-45, in an NAC Central Division game on Thursday night in Malone. Keegan McArdle contributed 11 points for the Huskies (10-2, 6-1). DeShawn Walton scored 14 points and Taylor Mitchell netted 11 for the Red Raiders (7-6, 4-3).
n Madison LaDuke scored 16 points and Chyler Richards 13 as Massena (6-5, 6-2) pulled away from Potsdam in the second and third quarters en route to a 58-40 Central Division victory Thursday in Potsdam. Lola Buckley scored 14 points and Salwa Hmyene added 12 for Potsdam (4-9, 1-7).
n Adyson King logged 18 points as the Malone girls basketball team downed Salmon River for an NAC Central Division win, 70-20, on Thursday night at Fort Covington. Alyvia Roberts chipped in 16 points for the Huskies (8-4, 6-3). Tekaieren’t Tabor scored six points for the Shamrocks (3-9, 0-8).
n Brionna Foster totaled 13 points as the St. Lawrence girls basketball team topped St. Regis Falls, 48-31, in an NAC East game Thursday in St. Regis Falls.
n Lilly Kohlbach generated 16 service points, 10 kills and eight digs as the Sandy Creek volleyball team posted a 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 nonleague win over Cincinnatus on Thursday night at Sandy Creek. Marissa Brennan added eight digs, six kills and four blocks for the Comets (6-3).
n Peyton Cole supplied 13 kills, 10 points and nine digs as the Lowville volleyball team got a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 Frontier League interdivision sweep of Carthage on Wednesday in Lowville. Jada Lee generated 23 digs and Mackenzie Ples totaled 25 assists for the Red Raiders (7-2). Hailey Reece collected 14 digs for the Comets (4-8, 3-8).
