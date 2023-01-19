Martin reaches 1,000 points in Bulldogs’ win

Sports roundup

High school roundup

CHATEAUGAY — Walker Martin scored 19 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark to help the Chateaugay boys basketball team to a 69-51 Northern Athletic Conference East Division victory over Madrid-Waddington on Thursday night.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.