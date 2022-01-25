HARRISVILLE — Nathan Mashaw scored 15 points as the Heuvelton boys basketball team defeated Harrisville, 47-39, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Monday night.
Jededia Crayford added 12 points for the Bulldogs (9-2, 6-1).
Degan Carr finished with 18 points for the Pirates (9-3, 8-1).
MORRISTOWN 72, HAMMOND 46
Aaron Woodcock reeled off 38 points as the Green Rockets surged past the Red Devils in a West matchup at Hammond.
Tristin Simmons collected 25 points for Morristown (5-3, 4-2). Logan Jones and Terin Rosenbarker each scored 16 points for Hammond (1-12, 1-7).
EDWARDS-KNOX 68, LISBON 56
Dylan Wood posted 21 points as the Cougars scored a West upset over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Ethan Stalker added 15 points for Edwards-Knox (3-10, 1-6). Cooper Davidson netted 12 points for Lisbon (6-8, 4-4).
POTSDAM 58, SALMON RIVER 40
Ian VanWagner’s 30 points powered the Sandstoners to a Central victory over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Ansen Herrick chipped in 14 points for Potsdam (8-5, 2-5). Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis scored 22 points for Salmon River (5-8, 0-6).
HERMON-DEKALB 72, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 43
Adam Lynch racked up 22 points as the Green Demons beat the Flyers in West play at DeKalb Junction.
Jacob Spencer tallied 20 points for Hermon-DeKalb (7-5, 4-3). Caden St. Andrews and Matthew Richards each scored 13 points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-8, 1-5).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 54, ST. REGIS FALLS 39
Michael Schwartfigure provided 16 points as the Colts topped the Saints in an East matchup at Colton.
Harlee Besio contributed 12 points for Colton-Pierrepont (4-8, 4-4). Landon Cox, Derek Prevost and Caylob Boykin each got 10 points for St. Regis Falls (1-9. 1-7).
TUPPER LAKE 57, ST. LAWRENCE 46
Grant Godin netted 21 points as the Lumberjacks (5-6, 1-4) earned an East win over the Larries at Brasher Falls.
Jayden Ashley scored 15 points for St. Lawrence Central (5-3, 3-3).
n In other NAC East action, Chateaugay beat Brushton-Moira, 38-21.
LOWVILLE 80, SANDY CREEK 30
Dalton Myers scored 24 points as the Red Raiders downed the Comets in a Frontier League crossover game in Lowville.
Elijah Engelhart chipped in 12 points for Lowville (13-0, 10-0). Cameron Hathway netted eight points for Sandy Creek (4-10, 4-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 83, BEAVER RIVER 43
Curtis Staie collected 27 points as the Spartans defeated the Beavers in a crossover game at Adams.
Evan Widrick and Nolan Widrick each supplied 14 points for South Jefferson (7-6, 5-5). Lucas Roes logged 14 points for Beaver River (6-6, 6-5).
LAFARGEVILLE 44, LYME 37
Nathan Wyatt recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Red Knights beat the Indians in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Addison Waterman totaled 16 points for LaFargeville (3-7). Mike Flyzik scored 13 points for Lyme (1-9).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 66,
LAFARGEVILLE 33
Delaney Wiley supplied 22 points as the Vikings downed the Red Knights (0-10, 0-9) in a crossover game at Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot provided 21 points and Abigail McCarthy generated 16 points for Thousand Islands (10-2, 9-2).
LOWVILLE 58, SACKETS HARBOR 41
Alyvia Millard and Annie Cayer each scored 15 points as the Red Raiders’ balanced-effort took down the Patriots in nonleague play at Sackets Harbor.
Anna Dening and Jakayla Spence each added 14 points for Lowville (6-9). Peyton Britton scored 15 points for Sackets Harbor (5-8).
MASSENA 59, GOUVERNEUR 48
Tori Jacobs led a balanced attack as the Red Raiders used a big fourth quarter in their NAC Central victory over the Wildcats in Massena.
Joey Abrantes, Chase Gladding and Faith Halladay each provided nine points for Massena (11-2, 6-1). Raelin Burns was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points for Gouverneur (9-4, 6-1).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 43, CANTON 40
Alexis Belrose scored 16 points as the Section 7’s Wildcats held off the Golden Bears for a nonleague win at Canton.
Maddie Hoy and Ava Hoy each netted 12 points for Canton (5-7).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 55, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 14
Hailey Marcellus grabbed 13 points as the Yellowjackets in an NAC East win over the Panthers (1-9, 0-6).
Natalia Pearson totaled nine points for Madrid-Waddington (14-1, 7-0).
n In other action, Tupper Lake defeated Long Lake, 33-18.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Peyton Cole recorded 15 kills as the Red Raiders earned a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 FL “B” Division sweep of the Spartans (7-7) in Adams.
Hannah Gyore handed out 16 assists and Meredith Lovenduski generated 14 assists for Lowville (14-1, 13-1).
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Elizabeth Hellings racked up 18 service points, seven digs, seven aces and four kills as the Warriors got a 25-12, 25-20, 25-12 interdivision sweep of the Lions in Philadelphia.
Jade Goring netted 11 service points, five kills and three aces, while Ryleigh Fleming produced 11 digs for Indian River (10-4).
Macy Bird totaled five digs and five service points, while Marriah Washer provided 11 digs for General Brown (0-14, 0-13).
CARTHAGE 3, WATERTOWN 2
Layla Craig netted 17 kills, 11 digs as the Comets beat the host Cyclones, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16, in an “A” Division matchup.
Maddie Santamour handed out 30 assists, while Ellie Storms added 17 service points and five kills for Carthage (3-12, 3-11).
Alana Mastin accumulated 32 digs and Augusta Boomhower tallied 20 assists, 17 digs and seven kills for Watertown (5-11, 4-9).
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR, INDIAN RIVER SEEDED FOR DUAL EVENT
The Wildcats and Warriors received seeds for the upcoming NYSPHSAA dual meet tournament Saturday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Gouverneur earned the fourth seed in Division II and will be in Pool B with Section 1’s Edgemont and Section 9’s Port Jervis.
Indian River got the fifth-seed and will be in Pool B of Division I. It will be paired with Fox Lane of Section 1 and Starpoint from Section 6.
The pool winners will advance to the semifinal round and those winners will face off in the Division finals.
BOWLING
IR BOYS WIN LEAGUE CROWN
Indian River got wins over Carthage and Alexandria to earn the FL regular-season title at Pla-Mor Lanes.
The Warriors went 8-4 to seal the crown. Beaver River’s Ethan Crouse was the top bowler with a two-game score of 434.
The league title match will be held virtually, with Indian River and Alexandria bowling at Pla-Mor and Carthage playing at Lewis Lanes in Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.