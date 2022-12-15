Red Raiders top Bears in NAC play

Sports roundup

CANTON — Colin Patterson scored 15 points and Jake Firnstein scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter as Massena pulled away from Canton for a 50-42 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys basketball win Thursday.

Massena (5-3 overall, 3-0 league) outscored Canton 16-10 in the final quarter. Firnstein went 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Red Raiders made 10 3-point shots.

