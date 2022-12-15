CANTON — Colin Patterson scored 15 points and Jake Firnstein scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter as Massena pulled away from Canton for a 50-42 Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys basketball win Thursday.
Massena (5-3 overall, 3-0 league) outscored Canton 16-10 in the final quarter. Firnstein went 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Red Raiders made 10 3-point shots.
DeShawn Walton added 13 points for Massena and Taylor Mitchell scored 11.
Luke Wentworth scored 13 points for Canton (1-4, 0-3), and Elias Snyder added 11.
HEUVELTON 77, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 26
Chris Ashlaw scored 21 points and Nate Mashaw 19 as Heuvelton burst to a 41-16 halftime lead en route to the NAC West Division win over Norwood-Norfolk in Heuvelton.
Conner Phillips added 10 points for the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0).
Dom Fiacco and Matt Richards each scored eight points to lead the Flyers (1-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 100, LYME 21
Austin Griner scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Ethan Tracy contributed 27 points to go along with 14 rebounds as the Patriots cruised to victory over the Lakers in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Marcus Castine totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds for Sackets Harbor (5-0) and Jake Peters added 14 points.
Denilson DaSilva scored six points to pace Lyme (1-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 57, LOWVILLE 23
Bella Davis scored 23 points, sinking three 3-pointers, as the unbeaten Warriors cruised to a FL interdivision win over the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Ravan Marsell and Michaela Delles scored 11 points apiece for Indian River (5-0).
Ana Dening, Alyvia Millard and Jakayla Spence each scored seven points for Lowville (3-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 45, LYME 23
Peyton Britton connected for 23 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Patriots gained their first win of the season in a FL “D” Division game versus the Lakers in Sackets Harbor.
Britton added six rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Patriots (1-3). Emily Curley followed with nine points and four steals. Lily Green grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points.
Natalia Ososkalo scored 10 points to lead Lyme (1-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 34, BEAVER RIVER 25
Neva Bettinger delivered 17 points as Belleville Henderson beat Beaver River in an interdivision game in Belleville.
The Panthers (3-3, 3-2) rolled out to a 21-9 halftime lead.
Brenna Mast scored nine points for Beaver River (1-3).
WATERTOWN 49, SOUTH JEFFERSON 36
Jommy Fasehun scored 14 points and hauled in 15 rebounds to pace the Cyclones past the Spartans to win an “A” Division game in Adams on Wednesday.
Ariana Verdi contributed 12 rebounds for Watertown (2-4, 2-3) and Penelope Brown totaled 17 rebounds.
Brooke Perry scored 12 points for South Jefferson (0-5) and Liz Chapman finished with 11.
HAMMOND 66, MADRID-WADDINGTON 27
Landree Kenyon poured in 29 points as Hammond defeated Madrid-Waddington in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams in the first round of the Ben Cordwell Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Ava Howie followed with 19 points for the Red Devils (3-0). Sadie Sprabary added eight.
Grace Plumley’s seven points led Madrid-Waddington (3-1).
OFA 55, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 22
Abby Raven scored 25 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy built a 25-9 lead in the second quarter en route to the Ben Cordwell Tournament first-round win at Ogdensburg.
OFA will play Hammond in tonight’s tournament final.
Olivia Merrill and Zoee Williams each added 13 points for the Blue Devils (2-3).
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE WINS TWICE
Colin Kempney and Cody Kempney each won a pair of individual races and participated in a winning relay as Lowville gained victories over Canton and Gouverneur in a double-dual meet in Gouverneur.
Colin Kempney captured the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke and Cody Kempney won the 50 and 100 freestyle. Both swam on the winning 400 free relay as Lowville defeated Canton 59-24 and Gouverneur 61-16. Canton beat Gouverneur 38-33.
Sam Gillette, Noah Comet and Marcus Chang each won individually and as part of relay for Lowville (3-2).
WATERTOWN 129.5, INDIAN RIVER 44.5
Zach Kilburn (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Ike Wolcott (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events to propel the Cyclones past the Warriors in a FL “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
Kilburn also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (5-0, 4-0) against Indian River (3-1, 2-1).
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, CARTHAGE 0
Augusta Boomhower totaled seven service points, 14 assists, four digs and five kills as the Cyclones swept the Comets in an “A” Division match in Watertown.
Kate Ciscell tallied seven service points and nine kills and Adele Lanphear recorded eight service points, including three aces, for Watertown (3-1), which won, 25-21, 28-24 and 25-9.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SEASON STARTS TODAY
The NAC season is slated to start today at St. Lawrence University’s Newell Fieldhouse in Canton.
The Potsdam girls and Malone boys teams enter the season as defending NAC and Section 10 champions. A total of 10 schools field squads once again this winter. The others include: Canton, Gouverneur, Indian River, Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, OFA, Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
As will be the case for all six of the NAC meets this season, tonight’s opener is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
An NAC Invitational meet is slated Feb. 3, with the Section 10 championships set for Feb. 15. After opening today, teams will have three weeks to prepare for the second meet Jan. 6.
The state championships are set for March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
