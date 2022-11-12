BEEKMANTOWN — Senior quarterback Zach O’Connell completed 16 of 22 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns in leading Section 7 champion Peru to a 44-16 win over Section 10 champion Massena in the first round of the state Class B playoffs Saturday at the Beekmantown turf field.
Four different receivers caught touchdowns passes as the Nighthawks improved to 10-0 heading into a quarterfinal matchup Saturday back at home.
Senior Jack Hanson caught the first of his two touchdown passes on a screen play to the right that went for 27 yards with 8:35 left in the first quarter. O’Connell then connected for a 23-yard touchdown pass to Riley Hebert and for a 27-yard strike to Keith Parent.
Freshman Maggy Garrow, who booted a 25-yard field goal to open the scoring in the second half, then came on to kick the second of her five successful PAT after having missed her first attempt, making it 20-0 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
The Nighthawks went ahead 27-0 late in the second quarter on a nine-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to Hanson. Touchdown passes of 19 yards to Rocky Hebert late in the third and of 13 yards to Parent late in the fourth closed out the scoring for the Nighthawks.
Friday’s state Class C opener between Section 10 champion Gouverneur and Section 7 champion Saranac started in a steady rain, which, as anticipated, turned into a heavy downpour at Ogdensburg.
The Chiefs (7-3) opened the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter when all-around standout running back Nathan Hamel, who carried the ball 13 times in the first half and completed two option passes for first downs, drilled a 35-yard field goal through the rain. The score was set up by a 46-yard run by Alex Clancy, who rushed for 65 yards.
The Wildcats (8-1) answered 1:44 later when Noel LaPierre made a perfectly timed cut on a jet sweep and raced 46 yards down the left sideline untouched.
The Gouverneur defense then sparked the final wave of momentum when Kobe Steorts and Ethan Alguire came through with quarterback sacks in the last 4:02 that led to the Chiefs turning the ball over on downs.
Quarterback Hayden Stowell (71 yards rushing on 16 carries) sealed the deal, running 19 yards to the end zone with 2:13 to play and adding a two-point conversion.
The Wildcats meet an Albany-based school next weekend in further regional play.
