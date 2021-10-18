MASSENA — Gaby Laughlin tallied two goals as the Massena girls soccer team blanked Salmon River, 5-0, in Northern Athletic Conference Central Division play to stay unbeaten on the season Monday.
Brooke Terry chipped in a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders (15-0 overall, 13-0 league).
Mia Leroux turned aside 14 shots for the Shamrocks (2-12, 1-11).
GOUVERNEUR 2, CANTON 0
Addison Conklin and Torie Salisbury each scored as the Wildcats (10-3-1, 10-2-1) beat the Golden Bears (8-5-2, 7-4-2) in an NAC Central game at Canton.
OFA 0, POTSDAM 0 (OT)
Goalie Olivia Merrill stopped 18 shots as the Blue Devils (6-5-4, 5-4-4) and the Sandstoners played to an NAC Central Division tie in Potsdam.
Lola Buckley registered three saves for Potsdam (4-11-1, 4-7-1).
MALONE 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Cameran Stone’s two goals powered the Huskies to an NAC Central win over the Flyers at Malone.
Gina Norcross posted four saves for Malone (5-8-2, 5-6-2).
Hannah Dominy scored for Norwood-Norfolk (0-12-2, 0-11-2).
LISBON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Leah Warren provided two goals and an assist as the Golden Knights topped the Green Demons (1-10, 1-9) in an NAC West Division matchup at DeKalb Junction.
Emily Jordan added a goal and two assists for Lisbon (15-1, 12-0).
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Kylee Peterson’s two second-half goals helped the Bulldogs rally past the Panthers for an NAC East win at Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan accumulated 14 saves for Chateaugay (12-2, 11-1).
Emma Russell opened the scoring for Brushton-Moira (8-4-2, 7-4-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 9, TUPPER LAKE 0
Grace Plumley accumulated two goals and three assists in the Yellowjackets’ NAC East victory over the Lumberjacks (1-13, 1-12) at Madrid.
Lane Ruddy contributed a pair of goals for Madrid-Waddington (8-6, 7-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Rylee Daoust’s 17th-minute goal helped the Larries blank the Panthers in an NAC East game at Brasher Falls.
Kalissa Young logged four saves for St. Lawrence Central (8-7, 7-6).
Kelsey Farnsworth collected 12 saves for Parishville-Hopkinton (4-9, 4-8).
n In other games, Hammond beat Harrisville, 4-1 and Heuvelton defeated Morristown, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
POTSDAM 6, GOUVERNEUR 0
John Duffy notched two goals and an assist as the Sandstoners shut out the Wildcats (0-13, 0-11) in an NAC Central game at Gouverneur.
Tyler Berkman dished out four assists for Potsdam (6-7, 5-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Matt Robinson and Kaden Kingston each netted two goals as the Yellowjackets bested the Flyers (2-11, 2-10) in an NAC East game at Norwood.
Colby Beldock, Joe White and Graham Hill also got goals for Madrid-Waddington (12-2, 10-2).
n In other action, Heuvelton beat Morristown, 2-1, in overtime, and Harrisville blanked Edwards-Knox, 4-0.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, TUPPER LAKE 1
Katelyn Benham recorded 15 assists, 12 service points and two aces as the Red Raiders beat the Lumberjacks, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 25-18, in an NAC East match at Tupper Lake.
Faith Halladay added 10 service points, three aces and three kills, while Makenna Cameron supplied eight kills and four service points for Massena (6-8, 3-4).
Tupper Lake is now 4-9 and 1-5.
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Mackenzie Lane racked up 13 aces and four kills as the Huskies earned a 25-7, 25-14, 25-6 sweep over the Panthers (0-10, 0-6) in NAC East play at Malone.
Vail St. Hilaire registered nine kills and five aces, while Genesis Reyes-Filpo added four aces for Malone (11-1, 6-0)
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 56, ADIRONDACK 44
Meredith Lovenduski and Grace Myers each were four-time winners as the Red Raiders beat the Wildcats (9-2) in a nonleague meet at Lowville.
Lovenduski won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, while Myers picked up victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Lowville (9-1-1). The duo teamed up in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Red Raiders.
