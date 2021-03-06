MASSENA — Tori Jacobs tallied 15 points and Kayla Bingham added 14 as Massena edged Ogdensburg Free Academy 53-47 in overtime in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.
Emily Farrand led OFA (1-1) with 25 points and Riley Hough scored 10.
Massena is 1-1.
MALONE 64, SALMON RIVER 25
A 21-point effort from Madison Ansari sent the Huskies past the Shamrocks (0-2) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Mackenzie Lane supplied 13 points for the Huskies (2-0).
HEUVELTON 53, EDWARDS-KNOX 18
Katie Cunningham finished with 10 points as the Bulldogs (1-1) beat the Cougars in a nonleague game in Heuvelton.
Lucy Frary led Edwards-Knox (1-1) with nine points.
COPENHAGEN 58, CARTHAGE 23
Aubree Smykla scored a team-high 15 points and recorded nine steals to lead Copenhagen to a 35-point victory at Carthage.
Both Raegan Dalrymple and Brooke Smykla score 10 points for the Golden Knights (6-0).
Kiah Moser scored nine points for Carthage (1-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
OFA 66, MASSENA 32
Trent Sargent scored 26 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-0) past the Raiders in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Ethan Firnstein paced Massena (0-2) with 18 points.
SANDY CREEK 46, IHC 30
Sandy Creek gained its first win, thanks to a team-high 11 points from Taylib Kimball and 10 points from Mason Ennist at Sandy Creek.
Maddox Brown and Zac Paternoster each contributed seven points for the Comets (1-5).
Ethan Hattori led the Cavaliers (0-3) with 13 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 50, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 47
Sackets Harbor extended its win streak to five with a narrow victory over Belleville Henderson in Belleville.
Tyler Green recorded a double-double for the Patriots (5-0), scoring 22 points and recording 11 rebounds. Nolan Baker backed him up with 12 points.
Belleville Henderson received 17 points from Jeremy McGrath in its first game of the season.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Tryson Sunday scored at 14 minutes, 58 seconds of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lead Massena (2-0) past St. Lawrence in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Aidan Rufa added another goal at 16:06. Patrick Barclay scored in the first period for Massena.
Kade Hayes scored at 13:49 of the third to tie the game for the Larries (0-2).
In another game Saturday, Norwood-Norfolk defeated OFA 9-1 in Norfolk.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 6, SALMON RIVER 3
Whitney St. Hilaire and Anna Monette each scored two goals as the Huskies (1-1) defeated the Shamrocks in a nonleague game in Malone.
Julia Perras and Grace St. Mary also scored for Malone.
Myranda Collette picked up two goals for Salmon River (0-2) and Brycelan Sunday also scored.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 0
Courtney Terry logged 20 digs and 16 service points as the Beavers swept the Red Raiders, 25-19, 25-11, 25-10, at Beaver Falls.
Chelsea Greenwood posted 22 kills and five aces, while Alexia Clemons generated 24 assists and 12 service points for Beaver River (4-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak.
Eliana Bonbrest collected 24 digs, six kills and five blocks, and Hannah Gyroe netted six assists and five blocks for Lowville (1-4).
