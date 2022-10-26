POTSDAM — Makayla Sunderland finished with five saves to help the Massena girls soccer team win the Section 10 Class A championship with a 3-0 victory over Malone Wednesday night at Potsdam High School.
Massena (14-1-2 overall) will host the Section 3 champion in a state first-round game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High School.
Kenadie Garrow scored the first goal of the game for Massena in the 17th minute off a pass from Dani-Lyn Burke.
Gabrielle Laughlin extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 49th minute with Kristen Oliver assisting.
Burke ended the scoring with a goal on a pass from Laughlin in the 79th minute.
Malone ends the season 8-10.
CINCINNATUS 7, COPENHAGEN 1
Kyla Sustad scored four goals and Ava Larrabee contributed two goals as the top-seeded Lions (18-0) defeated the fourth-seeded Golden Knights in a Section 3 Class D semifinal at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Madison Cheek tallied the lone goal for Copenhagen (14-3-1).
Tom Genge scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Red Raiders (14-2) past Malone in the Section 10 Class A championship game at Potsdam High School.
Massena will host the Section 3 champion in a state first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High School.
Thomas Eggleston, Carter Firnstein, Aidan Aldous and Salvatore Perretta also scored for Massena.
Luke Pearsall scored for the Huskies (2-15).
WATERTOWN 28, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe carried the ball 29 times for 349 yards as the Cyclones blanked the Spartans in a Section 3 crossover game at Adams.
Ademola-Sadipe rushed for touchdowns of 45, 83, 4 and 10 yards, respectively, scoring a touchdown in each quarter for Watertown (2-7) against South Jefferson (1-7).
On defense, Johnathon Porco made three interceptions to pace the Cyclones, who finished their return to Section 3 this season.
Also for Watertown, Marqel Jefferson registered a team-high 14 tackles, while Tayvon Johnson registered two sacks and Sixto Quiles made one sack.
