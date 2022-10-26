Raiders sweep Huskies

Sports roundup

POTSDAM — Makayla Sunderland finished with five saves to help the Massena girls soccer team win the Section 10 Class A championship with a 3-0 victory over Malone Wednesday night at Potsdam High School.

Massena (14-1-2 overall) will host the Section 3 champion in a state first-round game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High School.

