MASSENA — Tehokwirathe Barriero scored four goals and assisted on three others to lead the Massena boys lacrosse team to a 15-7 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Section 10 Class C/D quarterfinal Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Red Raiders (8-5 overall) will travel to play top-seeded Salmon River at 4 p.m. Monday in a semifinal.
Treyton Sunday and Zach LaBarge also scored four goals for Massena.
Tegan Frederick led No. 5 OFA (4-9) with three goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 16, PLATTSBURGH 1
Jayden Ashley tallied six goals as the No. 3 Larries defeated the No. 6 Hornets (1-12) in a Class C/D quarterfinal in Brasher Falls.
Alex Burg scored four goals for the Larries (8-5), who play a semifinal at No. 2 Canton at 5 p.m. Monday.
Zach Strawser added three goals and an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 13, PLATTSBURGH 3
Aryssa Hopps supplied five goals as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat the No. 6 Hornets (4-11) in a Section 10 quarterfinal in Massena.
Massena (13-4) will play a semifinal at No. 2 Canton at 5 p.m. Monday.
Madison Ward added four goals for the Red Raiders.
POTSDAM 16, SARA-PLACID 7
Kennedy Emerson tallied five goals as No. 4 Potsdam beat No. 5 Sara-Placid (5-8) in a quarterfinal in Potsdam.
Potsdam (9-9) will travel to top-seeded Salmon River for a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Sophie Compeau scored four goals and Ava Reynolds added three for Potsdam.
Olivia Ferebee led Sara-Placid with four goals and Rylie Preston scored three.
TRACK AND FIELD
Caleb Adams placed second in the 400 meters as Indian River finished fifth in the team standings of the Section 3 Class A boys track and field meet Friday at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Adams turned in a time of 53.49 seconds to finish behind Oswego senior Benjamin Lewis. Derek Jones was third in the long jump, and Jamon Turner took third in the high jump for the Warriors.
Carthage’s Harrison Scott was second in the discus and third in the shot put as the Comets placed 12th. Hayden Gates finished fifth in the triple jump as Watertown placed 13th.
