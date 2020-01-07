MASSENA — The Massena girls hockey team overcame a fast Canton start to earn its third win in four days with a 5-1 victory Monday at the Massena Arena.
The Red Raiders fell behind just 2 minutes, 1 second into their Northern Athletic Conference matchup against the Golden Bears when Quinn Woodward finished off a play set up by Katherine Smith and Katie Fobare.
The trio of Meg Wilmshurst, Hannah Chilton and Brooke Terry stepped up to spark a decisive turnaround by Massena (8-6 overall, 3-3 league) as they played a role in all five goals.
Wilmshurst tied the game at the 4:27 mark of the first period on a play set up by Chilton and Terry. She then finished off an assist from Terry at 8:58 that would eventually be the game-winner.
Chilton made it 3-1 with her only goal of the evening assisted by Terry with 5:42 left in the opening frame.
Terry struck for her only goal midway through the middle period, a power-play tally set up by Wilmshurst and Mackenzie LaClair.
Wilmshurst completed the scoring with her third of the game at the 13:42 mark of the second period with Terry and Chilton logging the assists.
Mackenzie Garrow stopped 20 shots, while Mackenzie Wiggins made 21 saves for Canton.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 68, HERMON-DEKALB 66
Thirty-five points from Zachary Mast helped Beaver River edge past Hermon- DeKalb, handing the Demons (10-1) their first loss of the season, in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Mast hit five 3-point field goals and grabbed five rebounds, while teammates Noah Zehr, Sam Bush and Bryan Ardison each scored eight points for the Beavers (5-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSENA 37, MALONE 26
Hayleigh Armstrong scored a team-high 19 points and led Massena to a road win over Malone in NAC Central Division play.
Armstrong finished with all five of the team’s 3-point shots, while teammates Aryssa Hopps and Tori Jacobs backed her up with six points each. Massena is now 5-3.
Malone (4-5) was led by Leah Gallagher, who finished with 12 points.
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 62, SALMON RIVER 18
At Brasher Falls, the Larries (4-6, 2-4) ran out to a decisive 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter as Maggi Yandoh tossed in a game-high 24 points followed by Marissa McLean with 14 and Abbi Lemieux with eight.
Kamea Thomas led the Shamrocks (2-8, 0-6) with seven points.
CANTON 65, POTSDAM 31
At Canton, the Golden Bears (9-1, 6-0) broke away to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter as Sarah Sieminski fashioned a game-high 15 points.
Catherine Chisholm converted for another 12 points followed by Maddie Hoy with 11.
Jilly DiSalvo and Abbi Dent both netted eight points.
Seirra Cummings paced the Sandstoners with 14 points. Luca Pecora struck for another seven.
n In another NAC Central Division game, Gouverneur outlasted Ogdensburg Free Academy, 35-33.
n In NAC East Division action, Norwood-Norfolk turned back Brushton-Moira 52-37, while St. Regis Falls at Colton-Pierrepont and Tupper Lake at Chateaugay were both postponed due to inclement winter conditions.
n The three NAC West matchups saw Heuvelton stop Harrisville, 61-44, Edwards-Knox handled Lisbon, 65-34, and Hammond downed Morristown, 84-37.
n In nonleague Frontier League action, Carthage dropped a home game to Camden, 39-25. Kiah Moser led the Comets in scoring with 10 points.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 0
Beaver River swept Watertown in a FL crossover match 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20 in Watertown.
Courtney Terry finished with 16 service points and 13 digs; Natalie Monnat had 15 assists; and McKenna Boliver and Chelsea Greenwood each had eight kills for the Beavers (8-0, 7-0).
Tiffany Russell collected 18 digs and five points, while Sarah Kilburn posted 11 kills and 11 digs for the Cyclones (3-5, 3-5).
