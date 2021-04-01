POTSDAM — The Massena girls volleyball team picked up its second win in three nights after spoiling Potsdam’s Fall Season II debut with a three-game sweep Thursday.
The Red Raiders opened with a 25-18 decision before Olivia Morrell served out the final eight points in a 25-7 win in the second. Massena completed the sweep, turning back Potsdam 25-16 in the third.
Massena’s Felicity Engstrom and Keely Bova each scored five service points. Morrell also provided nine assists for Massena (2-0) and Delany Durant supplied five kills.
Halle Varney led Potsdam (0-1) with eight points and Hannah Hughes scored seven.
BOYS SOCCER
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Brayden Billman scored three goals to pace the Panthers to a victory over the Vikings in Clayton in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Kenny Zehr and Luke Corron chipped in a goal each for Belleville Henderson.
Brayden Mason scored on a penalty kick for Thousand Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.