BEAVER FALLS — Brenna Mast scored two goals, including the game winner in the 99th minute, as Beaver River’s girls soccer team edged Copenhagen, 2-1, on Wednesday to record a Frontier League victory.
Katelyn Adams collected two saves for the Beavers (5-0, 4-0).
Aubree Smykla scored off a direct kick and Charil Carroll posted eight saves for Copenhagen (2-3), which lost in overtime for the second straight game.
LYME 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Miranda Bearup netted her second goal of the game in the 69th minute as the Indians rallied for a crossover win against the Falcons in Turin.
Callie LaFontaine provided a goal and an assist while Kaitlyn Weston logged five saves for Lyme (5-0).
Jada Pominville and Leah Greene both got goals for South Lewis (3-1, 2-1).
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Tatum Overton posted a pair of second-half goals assisted by her younger sister Willa Overton in the Cyclones Frontier League crossover win over the Lions in Dexter.
Chloe Adams opened the scoring for Watertown (4-0-1, 3-0-1).
Geona Wood totaled seven saves for General Brown (1-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, INDIAN RIVER 1
Macy Shultz’s hat trick powered the Spartans to a crossover triumph over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Alyssa Perry chipped in with two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (3-2, 2-3).
Rhyleigh Colvard paced Indian River (1-4, 1-3) with a goal.
LOWVILLE 2, CARTHAGE 0
Tai Nortz and Ava Burns each scored as the Red Raiders (4-1, 4-0) blanked the Comets in a crossover matchup at Lowville.
Kiannah Ward stopped 11 shots for Carthage (1-4-1, 0-4-0).
BOYS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 4, POTSDAM 1
Anderson Burge and Jalen Robertson each scored twice as the Warriors got a nonleague victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Joeseph Raap made 12 saves for Indian River (2-2).
Tyler Berkman tallied a goal for Potsdam (2-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER 19, SOUTH LEWIS 50
Colton Kempney ran the soggy 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, six seconds as the Beavers opened the Frontier League season with a “B” Division win over the Falcons in Turin.
Conner Zehr, Brayden Campeau and Ethan Moore all earned top-five showings for Beaver River (1-0).
Collin Stafford finished second for South Lewis (0-1) with a mark 18:19.
SOUTH JEFF SWEEPS IR, CARTHAGE
Spencer Purvis and Charles Rogers sparked the Spartans to a season-opening sweep of the Comets and Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Adams.
Purvis ran the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:48, which was good enough for third for South Jefferson (2-0), which edged Indian River, 28-31. Rogers turned in a mark of 21:14 for the Spartans, who beat the Comets, 22-36.
Hector Ramos was second overall (20:01) and Elijah Johnston (20:28) got third as Indian River (1-1) beat Carthage, 27-29.
Brogan Fielding turned in the top time with a time of 19:12 for the Comets (0-2).
WATERTOWN WINS TWICE
Zach Kilburn finished second on the 3.1-mile course as host Watertown beat Thousand Islands and Sandy Creek (0-2) in a three-way interdivision meet.
Kilburn logged a time of 22 minutes, 58 seconds and Jonah Stone placed fourth for Watertown (2-0), which beat TI, 27-31 and Sandy Creek, 27-incomplete.
The Vikings’ (1-1) Michael McCarthy was first overall with a time of 21:24 while Jack Natali was third.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS 17, BEAVER RIVER 40
The Falcons opened the Frontier League season strong with their runners claiming the top four spots in a “B” Division victory over the Beavers on a wet 5-kilometer course in Turin.
Lexi Bernard finished first with a time of 22 minutes, 10 seconds while Brynn Bernard was close behind in second for South Lewis (1-0). Mallory Kraeger placed third and Grace Bailey got fourth for South Lewis (1-0).
Anna Roggie paced Beaver River (0-1) with a fifth-place showing.
SOUTH JEFF TAKES TWO
Alexa Doe and Karsyn Burnash finished first and second as the Spartans got wins over both the Warriors (15-48) and Comets (15 to incomplete) in a season-opening Frontier League “A” Division tri-meet in Adams.
Doe ran the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 25 seconds while Burnash finished the course in 19:59 for South Jefferson (2-0). Chloe Abbott, Hannah Hathway and Kate Banazek rounded out the top five for South Jeff.
Kierra Gabriel was the top runner in seventh and for Indian River (1-1).
TI TOPS WHS, SANDY CREEK
Hazel Cleaves and Anna Huizenga were second and third, respectfully, at Thousand Islands beat Sandy Creek and host Watertown in a season-opening, three-way league meet.
Cleaves ran the 3.1-mile course win 25:11 while Huizenga logged a 25:37 for the Vikings, who beat the Cyclones, 28-42, and Comets, 28-56.
Ella Valentine of Watertown (1-1) was the top runner in the girls race with a 24:52 while Elizabeth Lumbis took fifth.
Mary Carnes got fourth place for Sandy Creek (0-2) with a time of 28:13.
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 104, CARTHAGE 79
Meredith Lovenduski and Shelby Law each placed first in three events as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in a Frontier League interdivision meet Tuesday in Carthage.
Lovenduski claimed wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke while Law took first in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for Lowville (4-0). The duo teamed up on the first-place 400 freestyle relay for the Red Raiders.
Kadince Bach won the diving event and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay for Carthage (1-3).
BEAVER RIVER 51, INDIAN RIVER 43
Emma Dicob and Jayden Turck each won three times, including the clinching 400-yard freestyle relay, as the Beavers edged the Warriors in an interdivision meet Tuesday in Beaver Falls.
Dicob was first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley while Turck claimed wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Beaver River (2-1).
Marra Dickinson (100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay) and Mackenzie Moore (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) each won three times, including combining on the 200 freestyle relay, for Indian River (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.