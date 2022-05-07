LAFARGEVILLE — Myah Matice went 4-for-5 with two doubles as Sackets Harbor used a seven-run fourth inning to beat LaFargeville 13-3 for a “D” Division softball victory Saturday.
Emily Curley chipped in a two hits and two RBIs for Sackets Harbor (8-5 overall, 7-3 league).
Carly LaBow supplied three hits, including a double, for LaFargeville (4-4).
LYME 15, BEAVER RIVER 8
Trinity Molnar went 2-for-3 as the Indians snapped a five-game losing streak with a crossover win against the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Vivian Williams collected a pair of hits for Lyme (3-5).
Brynn Rice generated three hits, including a double, for Beaver River (1-10, 1-9).
GOUVERNEUR 6-4, INDIAN RIVER 4-3
Peyton Mussaw drove in three runs in the first game and pitched a five-strikeout six-hitter in the second game as Gouverneur swept a nonleague doubleheader from Indian River in Gouverneur.
Lia Canal went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats (6-1) in the first game. Katelyn Clancy added two hits. Raelyn Burns struck out four for the Game 1 win.
In the second game, Canal drove in two runs and Mussaw went 3-for-3 and knocked in a run for Gouverneur. Burns added two hits.
Indian River’s Adrian LaMora went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the second game. Katie Call supplied two hits in Game 1 for the Warriors (4-9) and Jade Goring had two hits and an RBI in Game 2.
HOLLAND PATENT 6, GENERAL BROWN 1
Hanna Rossi racked up three hits as the Golden Knights claimed a nonleague win over the Lions in Glen Park.
Maggie Cummings doubled for Holland Patent (9-1).
n In another game at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer, Hoosick Falls defeated South Jefferson 2-1.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 23-20, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0-0
Kyla Phelan smacked four hits across two games as Brushton-Moira blanked Parishville-Hopkinton (0-5) in an NAC East doubleheader at Parishville.
Natalie Palmer and Alison Hebert each singled and doubled in the nightcap at Brushton-Moira (9-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 18, NEW HARTFORD 1
Alex Matucek recorded five goals and an assist as the host Cyclones raced past the Spartans for a nonleague victory.
Necia Smith added four goals and Tatum Overton contributed a goal and for assists for Watertown (9-3).
Bella Kolb scored for New Hartford (6-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
NEW HARTFORD 12, WATERTOWN 10
Daniel Friedel notched four goals and three assists as the Spartans held off the Cyclones for a nonleague win at New Hartford.
Gabriel Cull made 11 saves for New Hartford (9-2).
Nico Spaziani paced Watertown (9-3) with three goals and two assists.
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 11, GENERAL BROWN 10
Brett Bucktooth logged five goals as the Lancers edged the Lions in a nonleague game at LaFayette.
Jameson Bucktooth dished out seven assists for LaFayette/Onondaga (4-7).
Gabriel Secreti and Nolan Ganter each scored three goals for General Brown (7-4).
n In other action, Oswego beat Thousands Islands, 8-5, in a nonleague game.
TRACK AND FIELD
CARTHAGE, BEAVER WIN
Elijah Caputo won the 200 meters and 400 hurdles as the Comets won the boys team competition of the Indian River Invitational on Friday in Philadelphia.
Beaver River senior Colton Kempney took first in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 9:35.2. Carthage won the team event with 170 points to 156 for Beaver River.
In the girls meet, Anna Roggie swept the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles as Beaver River won the team competition. Abbie Bowman got first in the 1,500 and Ella Impaglia took the win in the long jump for second-place Gouverneur.
McKinley Fielding won the 3,000 for Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.