HARRISVILLE — Andrew Matthews made seven saves to lead the Hermon-DeKalb boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Harrisville in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division opener for each team Tuesday.
Randy Durham scored for the Demons in the 18th minute and Jaydion Carrow added another goal in the 70th minute.
Pirates coach Rick Bearor remains tied with former Canton coach Roger Dusharm for the Section 10 lead in career wins at 406.
MORRISTOWN 2, HAMMOND 1 (OT)
Tristan Simmons scored both goals, including a breakaway goal in overtime to send the Green Rockets (1-0) past the Red Devils in a West Division contest in Hammond.
Cooper Bennett tied with game with a penalty kick goal in the 70th minute for Hammond (0-2).
OFA 2, GOUVERNEUR 1
Franklin Beach headed in a corner kick in the 62nd minute to give the Blue Devils (2-0) a win over the Wildcats in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Karson LaRose scored the first goal for Ogdensburg Free Academy in the 22nd minute and assisted on the winning goal. Joseph Cummings, who usually plays football in the fall, scored for the Wildcats (0-1) in the 11th minute.
GIRLS SOCCER
GOUVERNEUR 1, OFA 0
Laney Smith scored with 14 seconds left in the first half to lead the Wildcats past the Blue Devils (0-2) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Kiarra Jenkins made two saves for Gouverneur (1-0) to record the shutout.
SALMON RIVER 1, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Mia Leroux made five saves as the Shamrocks shut out the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game in Brushton.
Myranda Collette scored the only goal for Salmon River (1-0) in the 45th minute off a pass from Talyn Wylie.
Cory Demo, Conrad Freed and Hunter Moore paced the Beavers to a opening day victory over the Falcons in Beaver Falls.
With a time of 16:59, Demo finished the race for Beaver River (1-0) nearly a full minute before second place finisher, Freed. Collin Stafford (18:34), Noah Edick (18:47) and Shane Sweredoski (20:07) were the only Falcons (0-1) to place in the top 10.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS 17, BEAVER RIVER 38
Hannah Ielfield, Brynn Bernard and Lexi Bernard began their season finishing first, second and third respectively in a dual meet victory for the Falcons over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Ielfield, the senior, paced the group with a time of 18:42 while Brynn Bernard, the freshman, finished with 19:38 for South Lewis (1-0).
Beaver River (0-1) placed five runners in the top 10, Grace Davis and Anna Roggie led the group with times of 21:52 and 22:17 respectively.
