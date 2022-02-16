DEKALB JUNCTION — Andrew Matthews scored 18 points to send No. 6 Hermon-DeKalb to an 80-36 victory over No. 12 Hammond in a Section 10 Class D first-round boys basketball game Wednesday.
The Demons (13-7 overall) will face No. 4 Tupper Lake in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Adam Lynch added 15 points for Hermon-DeKalb.
Logan Jones led Hammond (1-20) with 15 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 58, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 33
Harlee Besio scored 22 points for the No. 7 Colts in a win over the No. 10 Panthers (5-14) in a Class D first-round game in Colton.
The Colts (9-11) will play No. 2 Heuvelton at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal at Potsdam High School.
Noah Rousell scored 14 points and Eric Friedel added 10 for Colton-Pierrepont.
EDWARDS-KNOX 64, MORRISTOWN 60
Dylan Wood tallied 21 points to send No. 8 Edwards-Knox (9-12) past No. 9 Morristown in a Class D first-round game in Russell.
The Cougars will play No. 1 Chateaugay at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School in a quarterfinal.
Kale Harper scored 18 points and Mason White added 14.
Aaron Woodcock scored 27 points for the Green Rockets (5-12), and Ethan Gravline added 15.
POTSDAM 73, SALMON RIVER 55
Ian VanWagner scored 27 points to send the No. 4 Sandstoners (11-10) past the No. 5 Shamrocks in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
Potsdam will travel to play No. 1 Canton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.
Ansen Herrick added 18 points for Potsdam, which went on a 29-10 run in the third quarter to build a 55-42 lead.
Sebastien Laughing and Edward Jacobs both scored 15 points for Salmon River (5-15) and Kakwi Thompson added 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
POTSDAM 53, SALMON RIVER 38
Salwa Hymene scored 13 points to send the No. 4 Sandstoners (5-15) past the No. 5 Shamrocks in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
Potsdam will travel to play No. 1 Gouverneur at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.
Tati Burks-Carista scored 12 points and Kate Davis and Emma Brosell both scored 10 points for Potsdam.
Lindsay Martin scored 16 points for Salmon River (1-16).
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 6, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4
Connor Terry recorded two goals and one assist to send the Red Raiders (10-6-1, 8-2-1) past the Flyers in an intradivision game in Massena.
Thomas Eggleston scored two goals and Ben Thompson and Trysen Sunday also scored.
Gavin Phillips scored twice for Norwood-Norfolk (8-11-1, 4-10-1). Ryley Ashley and Chase Sessions also scored.
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE SECOND IN CLASS C
Andre Meleshchuk was a three-time winner as the Red Raiders placed second in the Section 3 Class C event at the sectional championships at Nottingham High School.
Meleshchuk won the 100-yard butterfly and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays along with Colin Kempney, Cody Kempney and Samuel Gillette. Lowville finished second behind Weedsport in Class C. Colin Kempney finished second in the 200 freestyle,
Xander Gaige and Zach Kilburn each earned two second-place showings as Watertown was fourth in the Class B competition. Gaige was second in the 50 freestyle while Kilburn gained the runner-up spot 100 backstroke. The pair teamed up on the second-place squad in the 200 medley relay. South Jefferson was sixth and Carthage took eighth in the team standings behind first-place New Hartford.
