DEKALB JUNCTION — Andrew Matthews scored 20 points as the Hermon-DeKalb boys basketball team edged Colton-Pierrepont, 50-48, in a nonleague game involving Northern Athletic Conference squads Monday night.
Adam Lynch added 13 points and David White chipped in 10 points for the Green Demons (3-3 overall).
Noah Rousell, Michael Schwartfigure and Harlee Besio each scored 12 points for the Colts (2-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 66, LYME 31
Parker Kristoff powered the Falcons with 15 points in their Frontier League crossover win over the Indians at Turin.
Aidan McGuire provided nine points for South Lewis (6-1).
Dominick Sanford scored nine points for Lyme (1-5).
SANDY CREEK 50, IHC 34
Mason Ennist recorded 14 points as the Comets beat the host Cavaliers (1-7) in a “C” Division matchup.
Wyatt Hilton collected 11 points for Sandy Creek (3-5, 3-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 55, CARTHAGE 20
Jackie Piddock and Macy Shultz each registered 13 points as the Spartans earned a FL “A” Division win over the Comets (0-8, 0-6) in Carthage.
Savannah Hodges notched nine points for South Jefferson (3-3, 3-2).
COPENHAGEN 62, BEAVER RIVER 24
Charli Carroll recorded 19 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Beavers (2-5) in a crossover game at Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds for Copenhagen (5-1, 5-0).
LOWVILLE 45, LAFARGEVILLE 25
Anna Denning netted 24 points, including five 3-point field goals, as the Red Raiders downed the Red Knights in nonleague play at Lowville.
Jakayla Spence added 11 points for Lowville (3-4).
Cadence Hutchins supplied 16 points for LaFargeville (0-4).
OFA 47, POTSDAM 30
Abigail Raven totaled 24 points as the Blue Devils bested the Sandstoners in NAC Central play at Potsdam.
Olivia Merrill boosted Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-2, 2-1) with 17 points.
Cathryn Todd paced Potsdam (2-4, 1-4) with 12 points.
MASSENA 59, SALMON RIVER 10
Chyler Richards tallied 14 points as the Red Raiders rolled past the Shamrocks (1-5, 0-4) in an NAC Central game at Massena.
Tori Jacobs accumulated 13 points for Massena (5-1, 4-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 48, ST. REGIS FALLS 40
Kiana Hogle collected 20 points as the Colts outlasted the Saints in an NAC East game at South Colton.
Isabelle Vaccaro chipped in 12 points for Colton-Pierrepont (5-1, 3-1).
Autumn Cox logged 16 points for St. Regis Falls (1-2).
n In other action, Hermon-DeKalb beat Chateaugay, 36-20.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
JayLynn Robinson’s six aces, five kills and three digs helped the Warriors to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 FL interdivision sweep at Dexter.
Madallyn Moore contributed 10 assists and three digs, while Zoe Cruz notched five kills for Indian River (5-2).
Dayna Hall got six service points for General Brown (0-8, 0-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, CARTHAGE 1
The Spartans (4-3) rallied after losing the first set to get a 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 interdivision triumph over the Comets in Adams.
Layla Craig racked up 10 service points and three kills while Jaci Creasman added four blocks for Carthage (1-7, 1-6).
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Kade Cook’s two goals led the Shamrocks to an NAC Division II victory over the Icemen in Norfolk.
Tehanerahtaiens Barnes stopped 21 shots for Salmon River (7-0, 2-0).
Gavin Phillips and Ryley Ashley each scored for Norwood-Norfolk (1-4-1, 0-4-1).
WRESTLING
S. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 42, SOUTH LEWIS 29
Chase Lawton (138 pounds) and Aaron Briones-Cooper (145) each picked up pins in just over a minute as the Spartans beat the Falcons in a FL “B” Division match at Sandy Creek.
Lawton won his match in 1 minute, 18 seconds and Briones-Cooper took his in 1:12 for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-2).
Matthew Marks (172) and Owen Highers (189) won via fall, while Isaac Gibson (152) got a technical fall for South Lewis (1-7, 0-3).
