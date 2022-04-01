WATERTOWN — Alex Matucek recorded six goals and an assist as the host Watertown girls lacrosse team opened the season with a 12-6 Frontier League win over Immaculate Heart Central on Friday afternoon.
Neicia Smith added three goals and Ava Virga stopped 11 shots for the Cyclones (1-0).
Julia Netto scored three goals and Tori Ledoux netted a pair of goals for the Cavaliers (0-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
ofa 14, potsdam 7
Drew Costello scored three goals to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy past the Sandstoners in the Northern Athletic Conference opener for each team in Potsdam.
Dylan Irvine and Chase Jacobs both scored twice for the Blue Devils.
Liam McCargar and Alex Baxter scored twice for Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, DRYDEN 1
Jayden Ashley picked up four goals to send the Larries past host Dryden in the nonleague opener for each team.
Zach Strawser and Connor Foster both added three goals for the Larries. Collin Sirles and Josh Allen scored twice for the Larries.
BASEBALL
PERU 7, TUPPER LAKE 6
Zach O’Connell threw out a Tupper Lake runner trying to steal second base for the final out of the game as host Peru held on for a nonleague win in the opener for both teams.
Griffin Shaheen led the Lumberjacks with two hits, including a triple.
