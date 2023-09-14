LOWVILLE — Espen Matuszczak scored an unassisted goal in the 86th minute to lift Lowville’s boys soccer team to a 1-0 triumph over Indian River on Wednesday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Goalkeeper Isaiah Spence made four saves to record the shutout for Lowville, who improve to 5-0, including 3-0 in the league, against Indian River (2-3, 1-3).
LYME 7, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jonny LaFontaine scored a pair of goals and assisted on three others as the Lakers blanked the Vikings in a division crossover game played in Clayton.
Alex Radley contributed two goals and an assist for Lyme (3-1, 2-0) and Logan Gregory tallied two goals.
Goalie Evan Froelich only needed to make one save to record the shutout and also scored a goal for the Lakers against Thousand Islands (1-3-1, 1-2-1).
COPENHAGEN 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Caden Miller figured in each goal as he scored once and assisted on three other goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay,
Landon Sullivan contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (4-2, 3-1) and goalkeeper Aydan Sheitz made four saves to post the shutout.
Wade Stone finished with 12 stops for Alexandria (0-3-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 5, BEAVER RIVER 0
Jefferson Smith and Bradley Smith each tallied a goal and assisted on another as the Red Knights defeated the Beavers in a division crossover game played in Beaver Falls.
Nathan Wyatt chipped in with a goal and two assists for LaFargeville against Beaver River.
SACKETS HARBOR 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Gabe Gondek and Austin Griner each scored an unassisted goal as the Patriots topped the Falcons in a division crossover encounter played in Turin.
Ethan Shi added a goal, which was assisted by Marcus Castine, for Sackets Harbor (3-1) against South Lewis (2-3, 2-1).
LISBON 8, MORRISTOWN 0
Lucas Graveline generated four goals as the Golden Knights (4-1, 2-0) blanked the Green Rockets (2-2, 1-2) in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Lisbon.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, HERMON_DE-KALB 0
Kayden Langdon scored the game’s lone goal as the Panthers (1-3) edged the Demons (1-1) in an NAC division crossover game at Brushton-Moira.
Also in NAC play, Heuvelton edged Harrisville, 1-0.
GENERAL BROWN 2, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Goalkeeper Kael Holselton made six saves as the Lions blanked the Panthers in a nonleague game played in Dexter.
A.J. Delorey and Brody Watson each scored a goal to spark General Brown (3-2).
Peyton Bellinger finished with nine saves for Belleville Henderson (1-2).
■ In NAC girls soccer, Malone blanked Norwood-Norfolk, 9-0, Gouverneur edged Canton, 2-1, and Massena topped Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7-0.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER WINS PAIR
Connor Zehr led a top-three finish for Beaver River, which outlegged Indian River and Thousand Islands for its first two wins of the season in a three-team match in Clayton.
Zehr finished in 18 minutes, 5 seconds for the Beavers. Teammates Mason Zehr and Tyler Bolver took second and third, respectively, as Beaver River won 20-35 over Thousand Islands and 24-31 over Indian River.
Indian River matched Beaver River with four runners in the top 10 as Ryan Gauthier took fourth overall in the Warriors’ 24-32 win over the TI Vikings. Tristan Topa led Thousand Islands in fifth place and Brendan Handle was sixth for the Vikings.
SPARTANS EDGE FALCONS
South Lewis took the first two places but South Jefferson took third and fifth through 11th to gain a one-point win and sweep the three-team meet at Carthage.
Collin Stafford won the individual race in 17:01 for South Lewis. Aiden Sampson followed with the same time. South Jefferson’s Spencer Purvis took third and a barrage of Spartans runners followed for a 29-30 victory over the Falcons. South Jefferson also topped Carthage 15-50. South Lewis won over Carthage 15-40.
WATERTOWN OPENS WITH WINS
Sandy Creek’s Brayden Ashby took first place in 19:29 but Watertown won over incomplete teams from Sandy Creek and General Brown in season-opening races at Watertown High School.
Watertown placed runners from second to fifth as Sam DeMarco was runner-up, followed by Jonah Stone, Evan Autote and Hayden O’Connell for the Cyclones.
General Brown’s Nahjeed Abel finished sixth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON DEPTH PREVAILS
South Jefferson placed runners in the third and fourth spots as well as sixth through 10th to counter South Lewis’ top two runners and win the season-opening meet at Carthage.
South Jefferson topped South Lewis 28-31 and Carthage 15-50. South Lewis beat Carthage 15-50.
Brynn Bernard finished first for South Lewis in 18:04 and Mallory Kraeger took second. Annnabelle Renzi led South Jefferson in third place, followed by teammate Carley Worden in fourth.
BEAVER RIVER WINS TWO
Anna Roggie and Hannah Moser led a 1-2 finish for Beaver River in season-opening victories over Indian River and Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Roggie won in 22:15. Ava Campeau added a fourth-place finish for Beaver River and Claire Roggie was sixth in a 25-32 win over Thousand Islands and a 16-43 victory versus Indian River.
Anna Huizenga placed third for Thousand Islands and Melanie Wiley finished fifth. Hailey Ringuette led Indian River in ninth and Lowville’s Skylar Manning was 10th.
CYCLONES WIN OPENER
Amalia Netto completed the course first in 23:01 to lead Watertown’s victories over General Brown and Sandy Creek at Watertown High School.
Joelle Gravelle followed in second place for the Cyclones. Katelyn Davis was fifth as Watertown beat General Brown 23-24 and Sandy Creek 18-47. General Brown topped Sandy Creek 25-31.
Zoey Sovie was third for General Brown and Zoey Jewett fourth. Perie Convey led Sandy Creek in eighth. IHC’s Piper Gonas was seventh.
GIRLS TENNIS
INDIAN RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 2
Indian River captured both doubles matches and handed Lowville its first loss of the season in a Frontier League interdivision meet in Philadelphia.
Kathryn Uhrle and Danielle Brumfield won first doubles 6-3, 6-1. Indian River (2-3) also received a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Mallory Reape at third singles.
Lowville’s Rubi Zabielowicz outlasted Ravan Marsell at first singles and Phoebe Jennings won at second doubles for the Raiders (4-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, BEAVER RIVER 1
Mia Mouaikel and Lauren Edgar each gained singles wins and the Spartans (4-0) swept the doubles for the Frontier League interdivision win at Adams.
Karley Ferguson rallied from a one-set deficit to win second singles for Beaver River (0-4).
GENERAL BROWN 5, IHC 0
Holly Fuller won at first singles and Olivia Kirch and Haley Parker teamed up to win first doubles as General Brown (2-2) beat IHC in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.