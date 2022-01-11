CLAYTON — Abigail McCarthy posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as Thousand Islands overcame a slow first half to defeat Belleville Henderson 40-30 in a Frontier League girls basketball crossover game Tuesday.
Delaney Wiley netted nine points for Thousand Islands (8-0 overall, 7-0 league).
Belleville Henderson dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Frontier League.
COPENHAGEN 57, SANDY CREEK 28
Both Raegan Dalrymple and Charli Carroll earned a double-double as the Golden Knights topped the Comets in a crossover matchup at Sandy Creek.
Dalrymple supplied 22 points and 11 rebounds while Carroll notched 20 points and 11 rebounds for Copenhagen (8-2, 6-0).
Abby Lantry and Maddie Darling each scored eight points for Sandy Creek (6-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 40, BEAVER RIVER 36
Peyton Britton netted 13 points as the Patriots edged the Beavers (3-7, 3-6) in a crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Lily Green chipped in with 11 points for Sackets Harbor (4-6, 4-5).
INDIAN RIVER 61, CANTON 25
Adrien LaMora’s 24 points powered the Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Golden Bears in Philadelphia.
Bella Davis added 15 points for Indian River (10-1).
Calie Klassen scored nine points to lead Canton (4-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 69, IHC 25
Dominick Sprague registered 24 points as the Panthers picked up a crossover win over the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Kyle Moyer and Brandon Dodge each contributed 12 points for Belleville Henderson (9-2, 8-1), which won coach Jake Fusili’s first game coaching against his alma mater.
Bobby O’Connor paced Immaculate Heart Central (1-8) with 18 points.
HARRISVILLE 83, HAMMOND 35
Will Taylor led the Pirates (8-2, 7-0) with 17 points in a West Division win over the Red Devils in Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan scored 15 points and Tanner Sullivan added 13 for Harrisville. Tucker Kelly tossed in 12.
Terin Rosenbarker led Hammond (0-10, 0-6) with 14 points and Logan Jones added 13.
TUPPER LAKE 78, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 19
Grant Godin finished with 22 points to send the Lumberjacks past the Panthers (0-7, 0-3) in an East Division game at Brushton.
Michael Corneau scored 17 points, Elijah Kulzer 15 and Tom Peterson added 14 for the Lumberjacks (5-3, 1-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 111, SOUTH JEFFERSON 74
Xander Gaige and Zach Kilburn won two individual events and two relays as the Cyclones defeated the Spartans in Frontier League “A” Division meet at Adams.
Gaige took first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle while Kilburn earned victories in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly for Watertown (7-1, 7-0). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays for the Cyclones.
James King was first in the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (2-3).
CARTHAGE 77, INDIAN RIVER 27
Gavin Lajoie was a three-time winner as the Comets beat the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Lajoie gained victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for Carthage (4-3, 3-3).
Calvin Eggleston took the diving competition, and Lincoln Stanley got the win in the 100 backstroke for Indian River (1-3).
LOWVILLE 47, GOUVERNEUR 11
Andre Meleshchuk won three events as the Red Raiders topped the Wildcats in a “B” Division meet in Lowville.
Meleshchuk collected wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for Lowville (6-2, 5-2).
Aiden Breckenridge placed first in the 100 backstroke for Gouverneur (0-5).
