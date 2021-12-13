LAFARGEVILLE — Abigail McCarthy posted a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Thousand Islands girls basketball team defeated LaFargeville, 59-37, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday night.
Delaney Wiley chipped in 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots for the Vikings (4-0).
The Red Knights dropped to 0-3 overall.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 53, LYME 24
Raegan Riordan scored 17 points as the Panthers downed the Indians in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Kambyelle Allen contributed 11 points for Belleville Henderson (4-1, 2-1).
Jillian Alberry netted 12 points for Lyme (1-3, 0-3).
CENTRAL SQUARE 45, WATERTOWN 39
Natalie Bush’s 15 points helped the RedHawks beat the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Watertown.
Jalynn Robinson added 10 points for Central Square (1-4).
Oluwajomiloju Fasehun paced Watertown (1-4) with 10 points.
MASSENA 49, CANTON 48
Meghan Firnstein and Joey Abrantes both scored 13 points as the Red Raiders (4-0, 3-0) edged Canton in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Massena.
Ava Hoy scored 24 points for the Golden Bears (2-1).
GOUVERNEUR 52, MALONE 30
Raelin Burns scored 29 points as Gouverneur (2-1, 1-0) topped the Huskies in a Central Division game at Malone.
Malone fell to 1-3 and 1-2.
OFA 37, SALMON RIVER 18
Olivia Merrill supplied 14 points for the Blue Devils (1-1) in a Central Division victory over Salmon River (1-5, 0-4) at Ogdensburg.
ST. LAWRENCE 56, POTSDAM 30
Brionna Foster supplied 25 points for the Larries (2-3, 2-1) in a win over Potsdam in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Emma Brosell scored 16 points for Potsdam (2-2, 1-2).
HEUVELTON 71, EDWARDS-KNOX 22
Rylin McAllister paced the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) with 24 points in a West Division win over Edwards-Knox at Heuvelton.
Katie Cunningham scored 12 points and Bella Doyle added 10 for Heuvelton.
Dekoda Matthews scored 11 points for the Cougars (1-3, 1-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 55, PARISHVILLe-HOPKINTON 36
Kiana Hogle finished with 17 points as Colton-Pierrepont (4-1, 2-1) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game in Parishville.
Isabelle Vaccaro added 15 points for the Colts. Kylie Kirk led the Panthers (1-4, 0-3) with 17 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 66, THOUSAND ISLANDS 51
Tyler Green poured in 36 points as the Patriots pulled away in the third quarter for a FL crossover win over the Vikings in Clayton.
Austin Griner totaled 17 points for Sackets Harbor (4-0).
Brayden Wiley led Thousand Islands (1-3) with 16 points.
WATERTOWN 52, CENTRAL SQUARE 48
Joel Davis logged a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds as the host Cyclones held off the RedHawks for a nonleague victory.
Jack Adams supplied 10 points for Watertown (2-1).
Trevor Boyce led all scorers with 16 points for Central Square (0-2).
MADRId-WADDINGTON 40, ST. LAWRENCE 35
Drew Harmer supplied 17 points for the Yellowjackets (5-0, 3-0) in an NAC East Division victory over St. Lawrence Central in Madrid.
Jayden Ashley led the Larries (3-2, 1-1) with 13 points and Tommy Storrin scored 11.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Shaylagh Randall notched 13 kills, 11 digs, 11 service points and three aces as the Falcons stayed unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16 FL interdivision win over the Spartans (2-3) at Adams.
Skye Everson supplied 31 assists and 15 service points, while Leah Greene added 27 digs for South Lewis (5-0).
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Eliana Bonbrest collected 14 service points and six kills as the Red Raiders swept the Lions, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12, in a “B” Division match at Dexter.
Anna Exford provided five digs, while Olivia Baker notched five service points for Lowville (6-0, 5-0).
General Brown fell to 0-6, 0-5.
WATERTOWN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Augusta Boomhower got 10 assists and 10 digs as the host Cyclones beat the Vikings (1-5, 1-3) in a FL interdivision match, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13, 25-14.
Julia Urf racked up 12 service points and eight kills, while Alana Mastin notched 16 digs for Watertown (2-3).
SANDY CREEK 3, CARTHAGE 1
Maiya Hathway’s 13 assists, 11 kills and 10 digs powered Sandy Creek to a 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23 FL interdivision win in a battle of Comets at Carthage.
Maddy Lamica added 19 service points and Lizzie Glazier tallied 10 kills and 10 digs for Sandy Creek (3-2).
Noelle Boushie generated six aces and six kills, while Layla Craig accumulated nine digs and six kills for Carthage (1-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 3, POTSDAM 0
Gina Norcross made 20 saves as the Huskies shut out Potsdam (3-2-1) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Olivia Cook scored two goals for Malone (4-0-1) and Anna Monette added another goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.