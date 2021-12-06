BEAVER FALLS — Abigail McCarthy posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to power the Thousand Islands girls basketball team to a 40-28 Frontier League “C” Division victory over Beaver River on Monday night.
Jenna Pavlot added 16 points and four blocks for the Vikings (2-0).
The Beavers fell to 0-2.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 54, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 46
Isabelle Vacarro connected on four 3-point field goals and scored 20 points to carry the Colts to an Northern Athletic Conference East Division win over the Panthers at Brushton.
Freshman Kiana Hogle added 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (3-1, 1-1).
Emma Russell scored 23 points for Brushton-Moira (1-1, 0-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 59, SALMON RIVER 26
Brionna Foster scored 13 points to lead three players in double figures as the Larries cruised past the visiting Shamrocks for an NAC Central victory.
Rebecca Nezezon and Rylee Daoust added 10 points apiece for St. Lawrence (1-0).
Lindsay Martin led Salmon River (1-2, 0-1) with 10 points.
CANTON 68, POTSDAM 25
Maddie Hoy scored 18 points to guide the Golden Bears to an NAC Central victory over the Sandstoners (1-2, 0-2) in Potsdam.
Calie Klassen added 11 points, while Hadley Alguire and Amelia Rodee scored 10 apiece for Canton (2-0, 1-0).
MASSENA 44, MALONE 32
Freshman Meghan Firnstein scored 10 points to power the host Red Raiders (3-0, 2-0) to an NAC Central victory over the Huskies (0-2, 0-1).
HEUVELTON 72, HERMON-DEKALB 27
Isabella Doyle scored 23 points to lead four in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled to an NAC West victory over the Demons (0-1) at Heuvelton.
Rylin McAllister scored 13 points, while Kathryn Cunningham and Allison Trathen added 10 apiece for Heuvelton (3-2, 2-0).
LISBON 42, HARRISVILLE 16
Sophomore Rachel LaRock scored 15 points, including eight in the third quarter, to help the host Golden Knights (2-1, 2-0) pull away from the Pirates (0-2, 0-1) for an NAC West win.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 40, CHATEAUGAY 26
Senior forward Kylee Kellison scored 21 points to lift the Flyers (2-1, 2-0) to an interdivision victory over the Bulldogs at Norfolk.
Kaelyn Morgan scored 15 for Chateaugay (0-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 41, THOUSAND ISLANDS 33
David Duell scored 11 points and Lucas Roes added 10 as the Beavers (3-0) beat the Vikings (0-2) for a Frontier League “C” Division victory at Clayton.
Jonah Shearer grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for Beaver River.
LOWVILLE 89, IHC 24
Brody Brown scored 19 points and Dalton Myers added 16 points to pace the Red Raiders (1-0) a FL crossover victory over the Cavaliers at Lowville.
Ryan Young and Elijah Engelhart each contributed 14 points for Lowville. Myers and Engelhart each buried four 3-pointers. IHC was fueled by Bobby O’Connor’s 10 points.
Mayfield 54, Madrid Waddington 51
Hunter Jones buried two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Mayfield, which handed Madrid-Waddington its first loss of the season at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown on Sunday.
Drew Harmer led all scorers with 15 points and Jacob Morgan tallied 14 for the Yellowjackets (3-1). Cameron Abdella led Mayfield (2-1) with 13 points.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jada Pominville’s 13 aces and four kills helped the Falcons (3-0) win a FL “C” Division match over the Vikings by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-4 at Turin.
The Falcons also received contributions from Shaylagh Randall with eight kills and Skye Everson with 20 assists.
CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Layla Craig’s 13 points, six assists and four kills paced the Comets (1-2) to a 25-13, 25-21 and 25-23 crossover victory over the Lions at Dexter.
The Comets also received eight assists from Maddie Santamour and five kills from Taylor Kurzuch.
General Brown was fueled by Raygan Munson’s seven kills, Olivia Eves’ seven points and six assists, and Natalie Favret’s six points and five kills.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 6, TUPPER LAKE 3
Dylan Irvine scored two goals and added an assist as the Blue Devils (2-1, 2-0) claimed an NAC Division II win at Tupper Lake (1-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 12, BEEKMANTOWN 0
Murphy Maguire netted a hat trick in the first period as the Huskies cruised to a victory at Beekmantown.
Cameran Stone scored twice and added an assist, Vail St. Hilaire finished with one goal and three assists, and Claudia LaPlant had a pair of assists for Malone (2-0-1).
