HAMMOND — Aaron McCarty scored in overtime to send No. 8 Hammond past No. 9 Edwards-Knox, 2-1, in a first round game in the Section 10 Class D boys soccer tournament Saturday.
Randy Durham also scored for Hammond (7-9 overall). Avery Whitford scored for the Cougars (7-10).
MORRISTOWN 5, HEUVELTON 2
Tristan Simmons and Hector Mendez both scored twice as the No. 7 Green Rockets (9-7) defeated the No. 10 Bulldogs in a Class D first round game in Morristown.
Aaron Woodcock also scored for Morristown. Gavin Barney scored twice for Heuvelton (3-14).
HERMON-DEKALB 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Peyton Hamilton tallied three goals as the No. 5 Demons (9-8) defeated No. 12 St. Regis Falls in a Class D first round game in DeKalb Junction.
Keyvin Joj also scored for Hermon-DeKalb. Roger Hartson scored for the Saints (0-16).
BISHOP GRIMES 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Deng Mawien scored a pair of goals as the second-seeded Cobras defeated the seventh-seeded Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal at Henninger.
Byam Mugushu contributed with a goal and two assists for Bishop Grimes (16-3) and goalie Matt Tarby made nine saves.
Gabe Clement scored a goal for Thousand Islands (11-7) and goalie Clayton Hall made 15 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL VALLEY 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Reilly Rich scored with one second left in regulation as the top-seeded Thunder edged the ninth-seeded Spartans in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal in Ilion.
Central Valley Academy, which is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class B, improved to 17-1.
South Jefferson finished its season at 13-4-1.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Natalie Butterfield stopped six shots as No. 8 Colton-Pierrepont shut out No. 9 Tupper Lake (6-11) in a Section 10 Class D first round game in South Colton.
Abeni Payne scored for the Colts (6-11) with Jaeleigh Jacot assisting in the 47th minute.
HARRISVILLE 2, HEUVELTON 1
Torie Moore scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute as No. 7 Harrisville defeated No. 10 Heuvelton in a Class D first round game in Harrisville.
Harlie Moore also scored for Harrisville (5-8-3). Dakota Mouthorp scored for the Bulldogs (4-12-1).
LISBON 1, MORRISTOWN 1 (OT)
Emily Jordan, Karlie Thompson and Kailee Wood scored shootout goals as the No. 6 Golden Knights advanced to the Class D quarterfinals after edging No. 11 Morristown 3-2 in a shootout.
Mia Johnson and Kylie O’Donnell scored in the shootout for Morristown (3-9-5).
Wood scored in the 69th minute to tie the game for Lisbon (8-6-3). Hailey Ward scored for Morristown in the 65th minute.
HERMON-DEKALB 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Makenna Smith and Hilliary Jones scored goals in the first half to lead the No. 5 Demons (7-9-1) past the No. 12 Saints in a Class D first round game in DeKalb Junction.
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored for the Saints (3-13-1).
SALMON RIVER 2, OFA 1
Makhia Snyder assisted on two goals in the first half to help No. 5 Salmon River (3-12-2) upset No. 4 Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Class B first round game in Ogdensburg.
Hannah Johnson and Joryan Adams scored goals for the Shamrocks. Erin Perretta scored for the Blue Devils (3-11-3).
FOOTBALL
DOLGEVILLE 30, SANDY CREEK 0
Dolgeville ended Sandy Creek’s season by shutting out the Comets in the Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Dolgeville.
Kyle Getman scored three touchdowns for Dolgeville (7-2) in the Blue Devils’ victory. They will go on to play Frankfort-Schuyler in the Section 3 Class D semifinal next week.
Adam Hilton led the Comets (1-7) with 42 rushing yards.
CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS SWEEP
Maddie Dinneen won the girls race as Norwood-Norfolk defeated Gouverneur 17-41 to win the North Country Invitational in Norwood.
Cole Siebels finished first in the boys race for Gouverneur, but Norwood-Norfolk also claimed that title with 21 points, led by a second-place finish from Michael Richards. Gouverneur was second with 52 points and Salmon River scored 63.
BEAVER RIVER TRIO SWEEPS
Beaver River’s top three runners — Colton Kempney, Cory Demo and Josiah Evan — took the top three spots in the Boys Varsity 2 race at the Adirondack Invitational in Boonville.
Beaver River won the Varsity 2 race with a score of 21. South Jefferson placed eighth and Watertown placed 14th.
In the Varsity 1 race, Collin Stafford of South Lewis finished sixth with a time of 17:22.4. South Lewis placed fourth while Carthage placed 10th and Indian River placed 12th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SPARTANS FINISH SECOND
Alexa Doe of South Jefferson placed first in the Adirondack Invitational girls Varsity 2 race at the Adirondack Invitational.
Doe finished with a time of 19:17.2 and helped the Spartans place second overall. Beaver River, led by Lauren Brandt, placed third while Watertown placed sixth.
South Lewis’ Brynn Bernard and Lexi Bernard placed second and third, respectively, in the Varsity 1 race. Brooke Rauber of Tully placed first with a time of 17:35.2. The Falcons finished third in the varsity one race.
