CANTON — Justice McIntyre enjoyed a productive day to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team to a 44-0 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference game Saturday.
McIntyre scored the first touchdown for OFA (3-0 overall, 2-0 division) when he returned an interception 32 yards.
He also scored later on runs of 10 and 47 yards, finishing with 98 yards rushing on just six carries. McIntyre also gained 235 total yards.
Blue Devils quarterback Shea Polniak completed all five of his passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Charlie Todd led Canton (1-2, 1-1), passing for 53 yards. Erich Zuhlsdorf gained 118 total yards for Canton, including kick returns.
GOUVERNEUR 53, HUDSON FALLS 10
Vinny Thomas rushed for 111 yards on eight carries to lead the Wildcats (2-0) past Hudson Falls in a nonconference game in Tupper Lake on Friday night.
Holden Stowell scored two rushing touchdowns and Noel LaPierre gained 70 yards, including a touchdown.
Stowell also passed for 136 yards, including two touchdowns. Raine Rumble caught four passes for 75 yards, including a touchdown.
Gage Cornell led Gouverneur’s defense with 10 tackles. Gunner Simmons returned an interception 21 yards and Hunter Mashaw recovered a fumble.
BOYS SOCCER
SALMON RIVER 2, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Chase Lewis scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to send the Shamrocks past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.
Evan Collette assisted on both goals for Salmon River (4-1, 3-0).
Tom Genge scored on a direct kick for Massena (5-1, 3-1).
CANTON 4, MALONE 1
Ryan Jones scored a goal and assisted on a goal from Vincent Nelson-Fuse to start the Golden Bears (3-1-1, 3-0) on the way to a win over the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Bradley Frank and Ethan Francey also scored for Canton.
Caleb Hall scored for Malone (0-6, 0-3).
WATERTOWN 6, GENERAL BROWN 1
Marcus Cole scored a goal in each half and Seth Charlton contributed a goal and an assist as Watertown captured a Frontier League crossover game versus General Brown in Dexter.
Jack Rathbun, Harmon Braddock and Rayhan Davis each added a goal for the Cyclones (5-2, 4-0) and Nico Spaziani assisted on two goals. Goalie Devin Connell needed to make just one save.
Gabe Secreti supplied an unassisted goal for the Lions (2-5, 1-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Jude Cook and Bryce Goodnough each tallied a goal as the Spartans blanked the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Evan Widrick made eight saves for record the shutout for South Jefferson (5-0-1, 4-0) against Indian River (2-3, 0-3).
LOWVILLE 1, CARTHAGE 0
Carter Nortz generated the only goal of the game, with Espen Matuszczak assisting on the tally in the second half, as the Red Raiders edged the Comets in an interdivisional game in Carthage.
Isaiah Spence made five saves to post the shutout for Lowville (4-2, 2-2) against Carthage (6-3, 1-3).
COPENHAGEN 1, BEAVER RIVER 0
Landon Sullivan scored the game’s lone goal in the 30th minute, with Caden Miller, assisting, as the Golden Knights edged the Beavers in an interdivisional game in Beaver Falls.
Hayden McAtee made 13 saves to register the shutout for Copenhagen (4-2) and Sawyer Schwendy made seven stops for Beaver River (1-4).
IMMACULATE HEART 1, CENTRAL SQUARE 0
Bernardo Tomazini scored the game’s lone goal in the 16th minute as the Cavaliers blanked the Redhawks in a nonleague game in Central Square.
Pedro Silviera made 12 saves to record the shutout for Immaculate Heart Central (5-0).
Andrew Wattrous finished with four saves for Central Square (2-4-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
BEAVER RIVER 1, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Adalynne Olmstead scored the game’s only goal, assisted by Brenna Mast in the first half, as the unbeaten Beavers blanked the Panthers in an interdivisional game in Beaver Falls.
Kate Adams wasn’t required to make a save to register the shutout for Beaver River (5-0), and Eily Vaughn was credited with 21 saves for Belleville Henderson (3-2).
