SARANAC — Taylor Mitchell scored 22 points to lead the Massena boys basketball team to a 61-44 win over Northeastern Clinton in the championship game of the Saranac Tournament on Saturday.
Colin Patterson scored 19 points for Massena (2-0 overall).
POTSDAM 60, SARANAC 36
Ian VanWagner scored 26 points to send the Sandstoners (1-1) past Saranac in the consolation game.
Dylan LaMora score 15 points for Potsdam.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SARANAC 47, HEUVELTON 34
Ashley Weston scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-1) in a loss to Saranac in the championship game of the Saranac Tournament.
Sydney Myers led Saranac with 19 points.
