MASSENA — Nicholas Morrell posted three goals and two assists as Massena topped St. Lawrence 6-4 in a Northern Athletic Conference interdivision boys hockey game Wednesday.
Mikey Kuhn scored twice for Massena (3-0 overall, 1-0 league).
Mason Frary provided two goals and Brendan Phippen added a goal and three assists for St. Lawrence (1-3, 1-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4, SALMON RIVER 3
Robert Voss scored three goals and Reed Gravelin delivered the game-winner as Norwood-Norfolk rallied to beat Salmon River in an NAC Division II game in Fort Covington.
Salmon River led 2-0 after the first period but Voss scored back-to-back goals 3 minutes, 17 seconds apart in the second period to tie the game. Gravelin scored on Ryley Ashley’s second assist of the game 2:51 into the third. Thomas Caferella made 25 saves for Norwood-Norfolk (2-1, 2-1).
Tim Cook scored twice for Salmon River (1-3, 0-1) and Chase Lewis added a goal. Cobie Cree and Zachary Durant each assisted twice.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 3, MALONE 1
Danielle Emerson’s two goals helped the Sandstoners top the Huskies in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Sophie Compeau added a goal and an assist for Potsdam (7-2).
Olivia Cook netted a goal for Malone (3-4).
SALMON RIVER 2, SARA/PLACID 2 (OT)
Sara/Placid scored two goals in the third period to force overtime and halt Salmon River’s victory streak at seven straight games in a nonleague clash in Saranac Lake.
Rylee Garrow and Jaryn Chubb scored for Salmon River (7-0-1).
The game marked Salmon River coach Kara Newtown’s return to the bench after giving birth to her first child.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OFA 50, ST. LAWRENCE 46
Emily Farrand netted 14 points as the Blue Devils held off the Larries for a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Riley Hough contributed 12 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-0).
Marissa McLean led all scorers with 20 points for St. Lawrence Central (2-2, 1-2).
MALONE 47, POTSDAM 37
Leah Gallagher scored 11 of her 19 points in the second quarter as Malone erased an early deficit and beat Potsdam in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Potsdam took a 9-2 lead after one quarter but Malone went on an 18-2 run in the second for a two-point lead at halftime.
Madison Ansari added 14 points for the Huskies (2-3, 2-2).
Luca Pecora and Seirra Cummings each scored 10 points for Potsdam (1-3, 0-3).
LISBON 35, MORRISTOWN 23
Alexa McKee scored 26 of her team’s points as Lisbon (2-2, 1-1) pulled away from Morristown for the West Division victory at Morristown.
Emma Showers scored 11 points to lead the Green Rockets (1-5, 0-3).
WRESTLING
MASSENA 42, OFA 30
Mac LaPage (160 pounds) and Bailey O’Leary (220) each won their respective matches in under a minute as the Red Raiders defeated the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference meet at Massena. Massena (1-1) also won five matches via forfeit.
Mitchel McCarthy (120), Adam Calton (132) and Tristan Richardson (152) all won by fall for Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-7, 0-2).
CANTON 72, MALONE 14
Connor House won his match at 195 pounds in 55 seconds as the Golden Bears downed the Huskies in an NAC match at Malone.
Noah Curry (99), Matt Haycook (120), Randy Clifford (145), Gage Dean (152) and David Jewtraw each won via fall for Canton (3-5, 2-1).
Alex Boyea (160) took his match by pin and Alfred MacNeil won by technical fall for Malone (0-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
PLATTSBURGH 139, MALONE 24
The Hornets swept all 11 events on their way to a nonleague win over the Huskies in Plattsburgh.
Dawson Scharf posted a pair of runner-up results, finishing second in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races for Malone.
