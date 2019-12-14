PHOENIX — Tyler Mousaw was named most outstanding wrestler as he took first place in the 195-pound division as South Jefferson/Sandy Creek took the title Saturday at the Phoenix Round Robin Tournament.
Chase Lawton (99 pounds) and Anthony Rasmussen (182) also won their respective weight classes to help the Spartans edge past Grand Island of Section 6.
Najuan Williams (113) and Phillip Kissman (152) each placed second while Aaron Briones-Cooper (126) and Marshall Coe (160) were third in their divisions.
GENERAL BROWN RULES DUALS
David O’Neil (138) and Nick Rogers (195) won all five of their matches as the Lions swept to a 5-0 record at the General Brown Duals in Dexter.
General Brown (5-1) picked up victories over Canton, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Camden, South Lewis and Beaver River.
Nathan Snow (General Brown), Branton Carpenter (South Lewis), Trevor Waugh (Beaver River), Sean O’Brien (Camden), Matt Haycock (Canton) and Mitchell McCarthy (OFA) were named each team’s most outstanding wrestler.
BOYS SWIMMING
NEW HARTFORD TAKES IR INVITATIONAL
Jacob Lester took fist in the 200-yard individual medley and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay as New Hartford took the Indian River Invitational in Philadelphia.
Lester was joined by Matt French, Matthew Bailey and Gavin Schiavi on the winning relay. New Hartford totaled 337 points, Rome Free Academy was second with 280 and South Jefferson was third. Lowville and Watertown were fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Cyclones’ Andrew Victoria claimed victories in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle. Aidan Wolf of Lowville won the 500 freestyle and was joined by Jonathan McGrath, Matthew Garrison and Solomon Rosner on the victorious 200 medley relay.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Brooklyn Sullivan produced 18 service points, 16 assists, 13 aces, nine digs and four kills as the Falcons earned a 25-17, 25-12, 25-9 Frontier League “C” Division sweep over the Vikings in Clayton.
Shaylagh Randall added 16 service points, six aces, three digs and two kills while Lauren McGuire collected eight kills for South Lewis (1-2).
Hannah Dulmage toaled 10 assists and Kerrigan Wiley tallied six kills for Thousand Islands (1-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 4, NEW HARTFORD 1
Kelson Hooper stopped 24 shots and was named the co-Most Valuable Player as OFA (2-3-1) claimed the Salmon River Tournament title with a win over New Hartford in Fort Covington.
Karson LaRose scored two goals and Landin McDonald and Stephen Morley also scored for the Blue Devils.
SALMON RIVER 6, QUEENSBURY 4
Tim Cook Jr. scored four goals, and shared Most Valuable Player honors, as the Shamrocks (1-2) finished second in their tournament with a win over Queensbury.
Jared Showen and Alex Oakes also scored for Salmon River.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 4, BELLOWS FREE (Vt.) 3
Kennedy Emerson scored three goals as Potsdam (7-2) defeated host Bellows (Vt.) Free Academy in a nonleague game. Isabel Boyd also scored for the Sandstoners.
Kami O’Brien scored twice for Bellows Free.
