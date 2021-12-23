DEXTER — Dalton Myers scored 19 points as the Lowville boys basketball team used a second-half surge to defeat General Brown, 51-37, in a Frontier League “B” Division showdown on Thursday night.
Brody Brown contributed 17 points for the Red Raiders (6-0 overall).
Tucker Rosbrook netted 18 points for the Lions (4-1).
NEW HARTFORD 77, WATERTOWN 44
Zach Philipkoski recorded 38 points as the Spartans (6-0) got out fast to beat the host Cyclones in a nonleague game.
Joel Davis generated 14 points for Watertown (2-4).
HEUVELTON 50, CANTON 43
Nathan Mashaw scored 18 points, going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs sent the Golden Bears to their first loss of the season in a nonleague game among Northern Athletic Conference schools in Canton.
Tristan Lovely added 12 points and Chris Ashlaw finished with 11 for Heuvelton (5-2).
Chris Downs led all scorers with 24 points for Canton (5-1). Jack Kerrigan scored 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW HARTFORD 76, SOUTH JEFFERSON 52
Kaia Henderson totaled 18 points as New Hartford topped South Jefferson in a nonleague battle of Spartans in Adams.
Beverly Rohde contributed 17 points for New Hartford (5-0), which got five players in double figures.
Jackie Piddock was the game’s high scorer with 33 points, and Savannah Hodges added 13 points for South Jefferson (3-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 51, ST. LAWRENCE 27
Natalia Pearson scored 16 points as Madrid-Waddington captured the Don Petty Tournament title with a championship game win in Canton.
Lily LaMere contributed 13 points and tournament MVP Grace Plumley scored 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (9-1).
Rylee Daoust scored 12 points for St. Lawrence (4-5).
CANTON 58, EDWARDS-KNOX 24
Ava Hoy connected for 24 points to match Edwards-Knox’s output and lead Canton to the consolation victory in the Don Petty Tournament in Canton.
Freshman Calie Klassen hit five 3-point field goals among her 17 points for the Golden Bears (4-3).
Lily Lottie scored 11 points for Edwards-Knox (2-5).
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 6, POTSDAM 5 (OT)
Drew Blevins scored his second goal of the game 3 minutes, 58 seconds into overtime as the Golden Bears edged the Sandstoners in an NAC Division I matchup in Canton.
Rhett Palmer also netted a pair of goals for Canton (4-1, 1-0).
Tyler Berkman notched two goals for Potsdam (1-6, 1-2).
