DEXTER — Kori Nichols’ 16 points helped General Brown beat Indian River 52-46 in a Frontier League girls basketball crossover game Tuesday.
Karsyn Fields provided 14 points for General Brown (6-3 overall, 5-1 league).
Ravan Marsell led Indian River (5-5, 2-2) with 15 points.
BEAVER RIVER 37, SACKETS HARBOR 29
Brenna Mast collected 19 points and nine steals as the Beavers used a strong second half to beat the Patriots for a crossover victory in Sackets Harbor.
Brynn Rice added 13 points for Beaver River (2-8, 2-7).
Sophie Hardison scored 10 points for Sackets Harbor (2-8, 2-6).
COPENHAGEN 63, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11
Brooke Smykla scored a game-high 25 points as the “D” Division-leading Golden Knights cruised past the Panthers in a division game in Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple contributed 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds for Copenhagen (9-1, 9-0) against Belleville Henderson (4-5, 4-4).
LYME 79, LAFARGEVILLE 32
Olivia Ososkalo produced 22 points, seven steals and seven assists for Lyme in a Frontier League “D” Division victory against LaFargeville in Chaumont.
Francesca Gamel contributed 15 points and eight rebounds for Lyme (9-1, 8-1). Riley Aubertine had six points and eight rebounds.
Josie Barton and Jenna Pavlot each scored 10 points for LaFargeville (5-4, 5-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 72, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 37
Keegan Morrow scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Golden Knights rolled past the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Cody Powis scored 13 points for Copenhagen (9-2, 9-1), which led 30-7 through the first quarter and 47-17 by halftime. Tucker Carroll added 12 points for the Golden Knights and Lucas Graves chipped in with 10 points.
Jacob Fargo scored 20 points for Belleville Henderson (3-8, 3-7).
CARTHAGE 70, IMMACULATE HEART 25
Elijah Whitfield scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Comets past the Cavaliers in an interdivisional game in Carthage.
Zion Tevaga contributed 14 points and Jaecere Roney scored 11 points for Carthage (3-6, 1-3) against Immaculate Heart Central (0-7, 0-10).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 60, SANDY CREEK 44
Brayden Mason scored a game-high 18 points and Joey Melfi totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds to propel the Vikings past the Comets in a division crossover game in Clayton.
Connor MacKay chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Thousand Islands (9-4, 6-3).
Taylib Kimball and Mason Ennist each scored 11 points to lead the Comets (2-8, 2-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 69, ALEXANDRIA 12
Jordan Brown netted 16 points as the Falcons downed the Purple Ghosts (0-10, 0-9) in a crossover game at Turin.
Alex Hirschey added 12 points and Ian Anderson supplied 11 points for South Lewis (6-6, 5-4).
WRESTLING
BEAVER RIVER 54, LOWVILLE 30
Jonah Mullin won his match at 132 pounds by pin in 41 seconds as the Beavers beat the Red Raiders in a “B” Division match at Lowville.
Trevor Waugh (106), Andre Lyndaker (113), Andrew Walseman (120), Major Shue (160). Chase Cardinal (182) and Connor Edick (195) all won by pin for Beaver River (7-3, 3-2).
Micah Roes (126), Devin Runner (145), Carl Hoppel (152) and Boaz Green (170) each won by fall for Lowville (1-11, 1-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 54, WATERTOWN 21
Tyler Mousaw earned a technical fall in his match at 220 pounds as the Spartans downed the Cyclones in an interdivision match at Sandy Creek.
Anthony Rasmussen (195) picked up a major decision and Marshall Coe (160) won via decision for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (4-3), which received seven forfeits.
Adam Ortega (152) won via fall and Manuel Gonzales (126) scored a technical fall for Watertown (2-4). Cain Roberts (170) also got a win via major decision for the Cyclones.
BOYS SWIMMING
WHS BEATS LOWVILLE, INDIAN RIVER
Nate Carlos placed first in four events and eclipsed the state qualifying standard in the 200-yard individual medley as the host Cyclones beat the Red Raiders and Warriors in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Carlos recorded a time of 1:58.79 in the 200 IM, which is over a second better than the state standard for Watertown (7-1, 6-1), which beat Lowville (100-64) and Indian River (101-74). Carlos also got wins in the 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Cyclones. Andrew Victoria also was a four-time winner with individual victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the relays.
The 200 freestyle relay of Caleb Judd, Colin Kempney, Ty Davis and Andre Meleshuck won for Lowville (6-6, 4-3), which beat Indian River, 104-75.
Kaden McConnell won the 100 backstroke for Indian River (3-6, 2-5).
CARTHAGE SWEEPS
Jason Badalato claimed two individual wins and was part of winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestlye relays as the Comets beat the Beavers and Wildcats (0-9) in an interdivision tri-meet at Carthage.
Badalato registered victories in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley for Carthage (3-7), which topped Beaver River (85-80) and Gouverneur (105-53).
Cory Demo took first in the 50 an 100 freestyle and Ethan Moore won the 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay for Beaver River (7-5, 6-3), which beat Gouverneur, 86-57.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Liya Mace distributed 32 assists and eight service points as the Comets stayed unbeaten with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 Frontier League interdivision victory over the Spartans (6-4) in Carthage.
Laura Albright collected 17 service points, eight kills and seven digs. Mikenzie Martens notched 14 kills and 12 digs for Carthage (11-0, 10-0).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Beaver River defeated South Lewis 21-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-20 in a Frontier League “C” Division match in Beaver Falls.
McKenna Boliver added 14 kills and 14 digs for the Beavers (9-1, 8-1), and Chelsea Greenwood had 18 kills, Natalie Monnat had 12 points, Caitlyn Woodward had 20 assists and Courtney Terry had 12 points, 11 digs.
Brooklyn Sullivan supplied 16 digs, eight assists, seven kills and seven service points, and Leah Greene added 31 digs and nine service points for South Lewis (7-4, 5-4).
WATERTOWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Sarah Kilburn accumulated 18 kills, 14 digs and six digs as the host Cyclones swept the Warriors, 25-16, 25-17, 26-24, in an “A” Division match.
Tiffany Russell logged 15 digs, 15 service points and six kills while Bayleigh Woodard generated 25 assists and seven service points for Watertown (5-6, 4-6).
Hailey Bushaw collected 13 digs and eight assists, and Kaila Gilpatric added seven kills and four digs for Indian River (5-5). Cassidy Deuink chipped in 26 digs for Indian River.
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hannah Gyore racked up 19 service points, 16 assists and four aces as the Red Raiders swept to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 “B” Division win over the Lions at Lowville.
Alexia Wilmot provided eight service points and four aces, and Cassie Jacobsen totaled seven kills and three aces for Lowville (4-7, 3-7).
Maya Carroll netted 10 digs and Kailin McManamam generated eighth digs and four kills for General Brown (0-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.