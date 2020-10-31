NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk’s boys cross country team took five of the top eight spots to edge Malone 27-29 in a matchup of undefeated Northern Athletic Conference squads Saturday morning.
Owen Haas topped the individuals for the Flyers (4-0 overall and division). Tye Royal placed second for the Huskies (5-1), followed by teammates Dylan Perry and Watson Chodat.
CANTON 15, MASSENA Inc.
Max Finley finished one second ahead of teammate Nick Lyndaker as the Golden Bears defeated an incomplete Massena team (0-2) in Canton. Sean Shannon was third for Canton (3-2).
POTSDAM 27, SALMON RIVER 30
Skye Crocker and Finnegan Dean picked up the top two spots as the Sandstoners (2-1) defeated the Shamrocks in Potsdam. Xavier Collins placed third for Salmon River (2-2-1).
TUPPER LAKE 15, OFA Inc.
Carter Riley won for Tupper Lake (4-2) in a win over an incomplete squad from Ogdensburg Free Academy at Tupper Lake. Mitchell McCarthy finished second for OFA (0-3-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 16, MALONE 46
Maddie Dinneen finished first for the Flyers in 19 minutes, 20 seconds in a victory over the Huskies (4-2) in Norfolk.
Sharon Colbert finished second and Rachel Hewey third for Norwood-Norfolk (4-0).
OFA 15, TUPPER LAKE Inc.
Elexis Beaulieu finished first to lead OFA (3-1) past an incomplete team from host Tupper Lake. Raegan Fritts finished second for the Lumberjacks (2-3-1).
CANTON 15, MASSENA Inc.
Grace McDonough finished first for the Golden Bears in a win over the Raiders (0-2) in Canton. Julia Bessette finished just three seconds behind her teammate for Canton (2-1-2).
SALMON RIVER 27, POTSDAM 28
The Shamrocks (3-2) finished in five of the top eight spots to edge the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Isabella Shatraw and Abigail Hughes took the top two spots for Potsdam (0-3). Alexandra Nye was third for the Shamrocks.
BOYS SOCCER
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Harlee Besio made six saves to send Colton-Pierrepont past St. Lawrence (3-5) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Aiden Hughes led the Colts (7-3-1) with two goals and Theo Hughes added another goal.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7, CHATEAUGAY 0
Stuart Ayers and Peyton Snell each scored three goals as the Panthers routed the Bulldogs (3-6) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Brandon Wilkes also scored for the Panthers (7-0) and Caleb Knowles made two saves for the shutout.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3 (OT)
Cade VanBuren scored in overtime to give the Yellowjackets (7-1) a win over the Panthers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Wayne Palmer and Justin Kennedy scored the first two goals of the game for the Panthers (1-8).
Kyle Stoner and Matthew Robinson scored in the second half to tie the game and Connor Arquiett scored a goal-ahead goal with 4:15 left.
The Panthers tied the game 20 seconds later on a goal from Kennedy.
CANTON 5, MASSENA 0
Parker Hunt made five saves and also assisted on a goal as the Golden Bears shut out the Red Raiders (1-6) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Chris Schuckers scored one goal and assisted on another for Canton (8-0). Ethan Furnia, Rhett Palmer, Nick Estabrooks and Charles Grandaw also scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHATEAUGAY 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Emma Staples made eight saves to lead the Bulldogs past the Panthers (5-2-1) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Chloe Champagne recorded two goals and one assist, and Olivia Cook supplied a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs (8-1-1). Ali Johnston also scored.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Kyla Phelan scored off a cross pass from Emma Russell in the 46th minute to give the Panthers a win over the Yellowjackets (2-5) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Natalie Palmer made four saves for the Panthers (4-4, 4-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Alexis Cuthbert scored one goal and assisted on another as the Colts (9-2) defeated the Larries in an East Division game in South Colton.
Kaitlyn Houston and Landree Chamberlain also scored for the Colts. Hannah Agans scored for the Larries (1-3-1).
ST. REGIS FALLS 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Caydence Rondeau made three saves as St. Regis Falls shut out Tupper Lake (0-7-2) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Kendra Richardson scored off a pass from Jenna LaBar in the 51st minute for the Saints (1-7-1).
LISBON 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Emily Jordan scored with five minutes left to send Lisbon past Morristown (2-4-2) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Grace Smith made six saves for the Golden Knights (6-2).
MASSENA 3, CANTON 2
The Red Raiders (5-2) scored the first three goals and then held on to edge the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Massena.
Liz Rogers recorded two goals and an assist and Jalyn Cook added another goal for Massena.
Hailee Duvall and Megan LaFlair scored for Canton (6-2).
OFA 1, SALMON RIVER 0
Emma Chapman made seven saves to send the Blue Devils past the Shamrocks (1-7, 0-7) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Sadie O’Neil scored in the first half for OFA (1-6).
LISBON BOYS SEASON OVER
Due to COVID-19 positive tests at Harrisville, Lisbon decided Friday to end its boys soccer season, joining Gouverneur and Harrisville, which did the same earlier in the week. Lisbon’s boys soccer team played the Pirates on Monday before the Pirates season ended, so Lisbon ended its season due to possible exposure.
Lisbon’s boys soccer team ends the year with a 5-0 record and was the only undefeated team in the West Division. The girls soccer team is still competing.
