BRASHER FALLS — After Kyle Hughes scored an unassisted goal three minutes into the second period to give Immaculate Heart Central a one-goal lead, Norwood-Norfolk scored two unanswered goals over the second and third periods to defeat the Cavaliers, 2-1, in the opening round of the St. Lawrence Central Holiday Tournament.
Bobby Voss tied the game at 1-1 for the Icemen about 11 minutes into the second period with an assist from Ryley Ashley.
Joey Greene then scored the go-ahead goal for Norwood-Norfolk, three minutes into the third.
Gabe Vassallo made 30 saves in net for the Cavaliers (3-3).
ISLANDERS 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Joe Papin recorded a goal and an assist as the Islanders used a fast start to top the Larries in opening round of the St. Lawrence Central Holiday Tournament at Brasher Falls.
Trenton Barnes and Jakob Lynch added goals for the Islanders (2-2, 2-1), who take on Norwood-Norfolk in the title game.
Kade Hayes spoiled the shutout with a power-play goal for St. Lawrence (1-4, 1-2), which plays Immaculate Heart Central in the third-place game.
SALMON RIVER 6, MALONE 0
Kade Cook led a balanced attack with a goal and an assist as the Shamrocks blanked the Huskies (3-4, 2-2) in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game at Malone.
Ryan Oakes Jr. stopped 11 shots to post the shutout for Salmon River (2-3, 1-1), which got goals from six different scorers.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BEEKMANTOWN 5, MALONE 1
Bailey Carter’s hat trick lifted the Eagles to a Section 7 victory over the Huskies in Chazy.
Brooke Ruest added a goal and two assists for Beekmantown (4-3-1, 1-0-1).
Grace St. Mary scored for Malone (3-5, 1-2).
n In other action, Oswego downed Canton, 5-1.
INDOOR TRACK
FALCONS’ 3,200 RELAY WINS
The South Lewis girls 3,200 relay of Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard, Aaliyah Williams and Hannah Ielfield won the race by nearly six seconds on its way to winning the third Mohawk Valley meet of the winter season at Utica College.
The relay turned in a time of 10 minutes, 18.69 second as the Falcons held off Clinton by two points (61.5-59.5) to win the team event.
South Lewis’ Alyssa Youngs also won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 10 inches.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Mikenzie Martens racked up 14 kills, 13 digs and 10 service points as Carthage earned a 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 Frontier League interdivision victory at Sandy Creek.
Liya Mace handed out 43 assists and 10 service points, while Laura Albright added 12 digs, 11 kills and 10 service points for Carthage (6-0, 5-0).
Sarah Balcom totaled 14 kills and 11 service points, while Maiya Hathway tallied 22 assists and four kills for Sandy Creek (3-3).
BEAVER RIVER 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Makenna Boliver provided 17 digs and 16 kills as the Beavers took a 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 interdivision win over the Warriors.
Natalie Monnat distributed 23 assists and Courtney Terry accumulated 18 service points for Beaver River (6-0, 5-0).
Sydney O’Melia netted 15 assists, four digs, two aces while Kaila Gilpatric added 11 kills and four digs for Indian River (2-3). Cassidy Deuink contributed 25 digs for the Warriors.
WATERTOWN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Bayleigh Woodard tallied 14 assists and seven service points as the Cyclones got a 25-18, 25-12, 25-22, interdivision sweep of the Vikings in Clayton.
Kayla Wilson generated 11 service points, five aces and five digs, while Tiffany Russell posted nine digs, nine kills and seven service points for Watertown (3-3).
Hannah Dulmage led Thousand Islands (1-4) with six assists and four aces while Leah Ingerson added four kills.
