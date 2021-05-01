PHILADELPHIA — Corey O’Connor scored the deciding goal, with Jaren Peckham assisting, with 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime as General Brown edged Indian River, 9-8, on Saturday in a Frontier League boys lacrosse game.
O’Connor finished with five goals and assisted on two others to propel the Lions, who improved to 2-1, including 2-0 in the league.
Goalie Joey Clement made 14 saves to record the win for General Brown and Peckham contributed a goal and two assists.
Joseph Petrus tallied three goals and four assists for the Warriors in their season opener, Rowan Marsell totaled two goals and an assist and Gabe Lynch chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Goalie Craig Cratsenberg finished with 13 saves for Indian River.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 12, CARTHAGE 5
Rachel Black totaled three goals and three assists and Bailey Thomas recorded seven assists as the Lions topped the Comets in Carthage and Bryanna Fazio registered her first victory as a head coach,
Megan Milkowich scored three goals and assisted on another, Mallory Marks generated three goals and Ava Dupee tallied two goals for General Brown, which won its season opener.
McKenna Kobler scored a pair of goals for Carthage (0-2, 0-1) and goalie Jayden Brown was credited with 19 saves.
Fazio, a two-time All-American at General Brown, went on to lead Le Moyne to a national championship in women’s lacrosse.
WATERTOWN 17, CANTON 4
Sarah Kilburn generated five goals and three assists and Alex Macutek totaled three goals and four assists as the Cyclones defeated the Golden Bears in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Megan Millard contributed three goals and two assists for Watertown (2-0), Nina Colello tallied two goals and an assist, and Tatum Overton scored a pair of goals.
Etta Coburn supplied three goals and an assist for Canton (0-1).
INDIAN RIVER 21, POTSDAM 2
Michaela Delles totaled six goals and an assist as the Warriors rolled to a nonleague triumph over the Sandstoners in Philadelphia.
Bella Davis contributed three goals and three assists for Indian River (1-1), Ally LaMora tallied two goals and four assists and Maddy Goodrich scored three goals against Potsdam (0-1).
Abby Smith and Brooke Carpenter contributed two goals each for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 10, WATERTOWN 0
Junior Jonah Shearer slugged a two-run home run and recorded 16 strikeouts over six innings of work on the mound as the Beavers blanked the Cyclones in Beaver River in a nonleague game and the season opener for both teams.
Shearer, who fired a one-hitter, allowing only a single, also singled and drove in a run for the Beavers in a game shortened to six innings because of 10-run mercy rule.
Teammate Brandon Atwood singled in two runs as Beaver River head coach Mike Kogut won in his coaching debut.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 11, HEUVELTON 5
Emily Wentworth went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs as the Golden Bears beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague game in Heuvelton.
Lexis Huiatt, Sydnee Francis and Hadley Thornton each tallied two hits for Canton (2-0), which won the completion of a suspended game from Thursday.
Lily Spooner and Chastity Johnson each provided a pair of hits for Heuvelton (0-2).
