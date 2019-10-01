FORT COVINGTON — Karson LaRose scored off a pass from Kelson Hooper in the 44th minute to give the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Salmon River in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (3-5-2 overall, 2-2-2 division) also scored on an own goal in the seventh minute. Stone Chubb scored for the Shamrocks (7-4, 4-2) in the eighth minute.
CANTON 2, POTSDAM 1
Andy Downs and Colin Taylor scored in the first 22 minutes to lead the Golden Bears (5-4-1, 3-2-1) past the Sandstoners in Central Division game that ended with 19 minutes, 56 seconds remaining due to lightning.
Keenan Hassett scored in the 35th minute for Potsdam (3-6, 0-5).
MALONE 2, MASSENA 1
Ryan Johnston scored in the 79th minute as the Huskies edged the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.
Aadam Fakir scored in the 48th minute for Malone (8-3, 5-1) and Hans Schumacher assisted on both goals.
Nathan Durant scored in the 35th minute for Massena (1-4-1, 1-3-1).
LISBON 2, HEUVELTON 0
Hayden McBath stopped two shots as the Golden Knights shut out the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-6) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Karter Jordan scored early in the second half for Lisbon (9-0, 7-0) and Rowan Rishe added a second goal. Miles Gendebien assisted on both goals.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HARRISVILLE 1
Tyler Scott scored twice to send Edwards-Knox past Harrisville (6-3-1, 5-2) in a West Division game in Russell. Avery Whitford assisted on both goals for Edwards-Knox (5-6, 3-5).
MORRISTOWN 6, HAMMOND 0
Tristan Simmons finished with three goals as the Green Rockets defeated the Red Devils (4-6, 3-4) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Hector Hernandez added two goals and Kade Marshall made three saves for Morristown (4-4, 3-4).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
George Webb stopped three shots to lead the Panthers past the Flyers (1-9, 1-8) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Justin Kennedy paced the Panthers (6-5, 5-4) with three goals. Charles Clookey, Kalub Langdon, Edmund Collins and Benjamin Schack-Sehimeyer added single goals.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Brendan Phippen scored a goal and assisted on another to help Parishville-Hopkinton defeat St. Lawrence (6-3, 6-2) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Jon Snell and Peyton Snell also scored for the Panthers (7-2, 7-1) and Caleb Knowles stopped three shots for the shutout.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Tim Farns scored two goals and assisted on another as Colton-Pierrepont topped St. Regis Falls (0-9, 0-8) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Nate Lemieux, Rob McMillen, Michael Schwartzfigure and Teddy Farns also scored for the Colts (6-2, 5-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 5, GOUVERNEUR 2
Kevin Joj led the Demons with two goals in a nonleague win over the Wildcats in Gouverneur.
Peyton Hamilton, Jay Carrow and Adam Lynch also scored for the Demons (5-5). Easton Fitzgerald and Logan Mullarney scored for the Wildcats (0-8).
SWIMMMING
CANTON 55, MALONE 39
Canton won its 99th straight meet against Section 10 competition with a victory over host Malone (3-2, 3-1) in an NAC meet.
Emily Wentworth (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Isabella Jaskowski (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Julia Domena (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) all won two individual events to lead the Golden Bears (6-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 56, MASSENA 38
Emily Lantry and Mckenna Bowles both won two events to send St. Lawrence Central past Massena (2-3) in an NAC meet in Massena.
Lantry won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Larries (6-0, 5-0) and Bowles claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
HUSKIES SWEEP
Dylan Perry claimed individual honors as host Malone (4-1) defeated Brushton-Moira 15-48 and Gouverneur 20-41. Gouverneur added a 23-32 win over the Panthers (0-4). Cole Siebels finished second overall for the Wildcats (2-2).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WILDCATS WIN PAIR
Rikki Griffith won and her sister Randi was second as Gouverneur (3-1) defeated host Malone 19-36 and added a 15-46 win over Brushton-Moira (1-3). Malone (3-2) defeated the Panthers 16-45 led by a third-place finish from Bethany Poirier.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Gretchen Warner scored seven points and added 10 kills to lead Canton to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-5) in a nonleague match in Canton.
Katie Bennett also scored 10 points, including seven aces, for Canton (4-3) and Kelsea Whittier added 19 assists.
POTSDAM 3, MALONE 2
Emma French scored 15 points as Potsdam survived a five-set match with Malone (4-4), winning 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 14-25, 25-20.
Jacke Butler scored 11 points and Emily Smith added 10 for Potsdam (8-1). Mackenzie Lane led Malone with 18 points and 17 kills and Alex Secore supplied 13 points.
MASSENA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Delaney Durant led the Red Raiders with 20 points in a 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 win over the Yellowjackets (2-6) in a nonleague match in Massena.
Millie King added 12 points for Massena (6-2).
SALMON RIVER 3, OFA 1
Tyana Benedict led Salmon River with 10 kills in a 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 win over OFA (6-1) in a nonleague contest in Ogdensburg.
Kania Swamp scored 15 points and Kendall Jock added 10 for Salmon River (4-4).
