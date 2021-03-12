GOUVERNEUR — Trent Sargent’s basket with 40 seconds left helped the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team outlast Gouverneur, 62-60, in a nonleague game Thursday.
Sargent scored 21 points, and Justice Mcintyre and Logan Horton each added 10 points for OFA (4-0), which survived a second straight close game with Gouverneur (0-2).
The Wildcats’ Kyle Gaumes topped all scorers with 26 points.
CANTON 62, HERMON-DEKALB 54
Canton defeated Hermon-DeKalb for the second time this season in a game at DeKalb Junction in which both teams were missing players.
Canton played without Chris Downs and Hermon-DeKalb competed without two of its top scorers. Hermon-DeKalb coach Dylan Klock said all of his players will be back Monday.
MASSENA 69, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 65
Luke Greco powered the Red Raiders with 18 points in a victory over the Flyers at Massena.
Ethan Firstein collected 14 points and Zach LaBarge tallied 13 points for Massena (2-2).
Noah Dominy led all scorers with 38 points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-3).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 56, POTSDAM 47
Burt Chevier posted 19 points as the Panthers started the season with a win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Lawson Snell chipped in 14 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-0).
Ansen Herrick paced Potsdam (0-3) with 16 points.
LISBON 74, COLTON-PIERREPONT 30
Teagan Jordan generated 30 points as the Golden Knights downed the Colts in South Colton.
Kaiden Mussen added 21 points for Lisbon (3-0).
Harlee Besio led Colton-Pierrepont (0-2) with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
HEUVELTON 72, MADRID-WADDINGTON 46
Nathan Mashaw amassed 23 points to pace Heuvelton to a victory over Madrid-Waddington in Madrid.
Chris Ashlaw finished with 14 points for Heuvelton (4-0) while Braeden Free scored 10.
Madrid-Waddington (1-3) received 12 points from Drew Harmer.
MORRISTOWN 63, EDWARDS-KNOX 60
Aaron Woodcock scored 18 points to lead Morristown to a three-point victory over Morristown in Russell.
Tristin Simmons added 16 points and Parker Stout had 13 points for the Green Rockets (3-1).
Tyler Scott provided Edwards-Knox (1-3) with a team-high 24 points.
SOUTH LEWIS 85, BEAVER RIVER 77
Ian Anderson registered a season-high 36 points and dished out eight assists as the Falcons withstood a 40-point effort from the Beavers’ Lincoln Becker in a nonleague game at Turin.
Marshall Dorrity contributed 12 points for South Lewis (5-2).
Lucas Roes netted 26 goals for Beaver River (1-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 79, CARTHAGE 12
Kori Nichols scored 22 points to lead General Brown to a win at Carthage for its fourth victory of the year.
Ainsley Fuller added 17 points while Emma and Lily Dupee each contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lions (4-0).
INDIAN RIVER 60, THOUSAND ISLANDS 40
McKenna House delivered her best game of the season, scoring a team-high 25 points for Indian River in its victory over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
House’s line included 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers, while teammate Adrien LaMora scored 20 points and recorded 20 rebounds for the Warriors (2-2).
MALONE 62, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 18
Madison Ansari scored 19 points as Malone pulled away from Brushton-Moira early en route to the victory in Malone.
Mackenzie Lane added 14 points for the Huskies (5-0). Claire Poupore contributed nine.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 11, POTSDAM 2
Parker Hunt’s third-period hat trick capped a five-point night as the Golden Bears opened their season with a victory over the Sandstoners in Canton.
Rhett Palmer provided two goals and four assists while Trey Bessette logged two goals and two assists for Canton (1-0).
Tyler Berkman and Sam Reynolds each scored for Potsdam (0-3).
