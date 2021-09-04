OGDENSBURG — A failed 2-point conversion enabled the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team to edge Plattsburgh 14-13 in the nonleague opener for each team Saturday afternoon.
Plattsburgh took an early 7-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Trenton Griffiths. OFA answered immediately with a 75-yard kickoff return from Justice McIntyre, but a two-point pass attempt failed, leaving the Hornets ahead 7-6 at halftime.
OFA took the lead for good when Drew Costello scored on an 11-yard run and then caught a pass from Tristan Lovely for the 2-point conversion to go ahead 14-6.
Plattsburgh moved to within one when Braeden McGinnis completed a 14-yard pass to Bostyn Duquette.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Kendall LaMora stopped eight shots to lead the Colts past the Cougars (1-1) in the championship game of Colton-Pierrepont’s tournament. Kaitlyn Houston scored for the Colts (2-0) in the 50th minute.
MORRISTOWN 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Emma Showers made one save to lead Morristown past St. Regis Falls (0-2) in the consolation game in South Colton.
Carly Piercey scored two goals and Addie Graveline also scored for Morristown (1-3).
GOUVERNEUR 4, POTSDAM 2
The Wildcats (2-0) defeated host Potsdam in the championship game of the John Jeffers Tournament. Potsdam fell to 1-1.
Salmon River defeated Norwood-Norfolk 1-0 in the consolation game.
Lindsay Martin scored in the first half for the Shamrocks (1-1) and Mia Leroux made six saves to shut out the Flyers (0-2).
MASSENA 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Bella Cromie made eight saves as the Red Raiders shut out the Warriors in a nonleague game in Massena.
Gabby Laughlin scored on a pass from Cailie Perry for Massena.
BOYS SOCCER
MORRISTOWN 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Tristin Simmons finished with four goals as the Green Rockets defeated the Colts (1-1) in the championship game of Colton-Pierrepont’s tournament.
Aaron Woodcock also scored for Morristown (3-0). Peyton Donnelly made 15 saves for the shutout.
Harrisville beat St. Regis Falls 9-0 in the consolation game.
BEEKMANTOWN 2, CANTON 1
Kaden Baxter scored the only goal for Canton (0-2) in a loss to Beekmantown in the consolation game of the Chazy Tournament.
CARTHAGE 5, INDIAN RIVER 4
Matt Mapes scored two goals and assisted on another, including tallying the deciding goal in the 68th minute, as the Comets rallied to edge the Warriors in the final of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia.
Brendan McKenna and Alex Mono each contributed a goal and an assist for Carthage (2-0), Zane Busch scored on a penalty kick and goalie Deveraux Watson made 13 saves.
Jalen Robertson scored two goals and assisted on another for Indian River (1-1), Anderson Burge totaled a goal and an assist and Joe Rapp made 10 saves.
WEST GENESEE 2, WATERTOWN 0
Edgar Anthony totaled a goal and an assist as the Wildcats blanked the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Camilus.
Anthony Pontello added a goal and Anthony Augello made eight saves for West Genesee (3-0).
Devin Connell stopped four shots for Watertown (1-1-1).
