CANTON — MeSean Johnson tallied 25 points as the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team remained undefeated in Northern Athletic Conference Central Division play with a 76-56 victory over Canton on Tuesday night.
Brogan LaRose scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (14-5 overall, 13-0 division), while Trent Sargent supplied 12 and Jackson Jones tossed in 10.
Ashton Cloce led the Golden Bears (11-8, 9-4) with 21 points and Andy Downs supplied 14.
MASSENA 54, GOUVERNEUR 41
Zach LaBarge scored 14 points as the Red Raiders (11-10, 7-7) defeated the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Ryan Herrick picked up 12 points with Luke Greco adding 11 and Chris McGregor producing 10.
Connor Wood led Gouverneur (5-14, 3-10) with 18 points.
POTSDAM 56, SALMON RIVER 52
Noah Dominy’s 21-point effort pushed Potsdam past Salmon River in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Aiden Stickles tossed in 12 for the Sandstoners (1-20, 1-13).
Clayton Jones scored 17 points for Salmon River (6-13, 2-11) and Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis scored 14.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 65, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 64
Trent Lashua picked up 19 points and Drew Harmer and Kyle Stoner each scored 13 for the Yellowjackets (14-0, 18-3) in an East Division win over the Flyers in Madrid. Colby Beldock chipped in 10 points.
Cole Perretta led the Flyers (13-7, 12-3) with 27 points. Luke Allen supplied 13 and Nick Burke added 12 for Norwood-Norfolk.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 53, COLTON-PIERREPONT 31
Burt Chevier led a balanced offense for the Panthers (7-12, 5-8) with 12 points in an East Division win over the Colts in Colton.
Tanner Rosenbarker scored 11 points and Lawson Snell and Peyton Snell both scored 10.
Timmy Farns led the Colts (2-16, 2-10) with 15 points and Aiden Knight grabbed 10 rebounds.
CHATEAUGAY 69, ST. REGIS FALLS 47
Jonah McDonald made 10, 3-point baskets, finishing with 30 points as Chateaugay (19-0, 13-0) defeated the Saints in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
McDonald is now just two points shy of the Section 10 career scoring record of 1,908 points, set by Canton’s Declan Porter last year.
Walker Martin scored 15 points for Chateaugay.
Derek Prevost led the Saints (2-14, 2-10) with 16 points and Cody Reuss tossed in 10.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 64, TUPPER LAKE 45
Justin Kennedy picked up 11 points and Parker Bassett added 10 as the Panthers (13-6, 9-5) defeated the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Brushton.
Grant Godin paced the Lumberjacks (6-12, 3-10) with 23 points.
LISBON 80, HAMMOND 53
Kaiden Mussen produced 29 points to send Lisbon (11-7, 6-5) past Hammond in a West Division contest in Hammond.
Teagan Jordan added 22 points for the Golden Knights.
Nate Jewett led Hammond (3-15, 3-11) with 25 points and Logan Tate tossed in 11.
n In a West Division game, Harrisville improved to 13-0 in divisional play with a 64-47 home win over Hermon-DeKalb.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MALONE 53, ST. LAWRENCE 49 (OT)
The Huskies outscored the Larries 6-2 in overtime to win a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Madison Ansari scored 22 points and Leah Gallagher added 17 for Malone (11-7, 9-4).
Marissa McLean and Kenadee Love each scored 12 points led the Larries (8-11, 4-9). Maggi Yandoh scored 11 points and Mackenzie Moreau supplied 10.
CHATEAUGAY 45, ST. REGIS FALLS 34
Chloe Champagne scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 9-4) in an East Division game against the Saints in St. Regis Falls.
Anna Bleakley contributed 12 points. Kaitlyn Arcadi led the Saints (8-8, 6-6) with 10 points.
n Edwards-Knox beat host Lisbon 63-27 in a West Division game.
WRESTLING
MALONE 46, MASSENA 28
The Huskies (3-5) used four pins to knock off Massena in an NAC meet in Malone.
Lucas Martin (138 pounds), Cayden Carter (152), Alfred MacNeill (182) and Alex Recore (120) picked up pins for Malone.
Preston Guynup (195), Nathan Rourke (285) and Bailey O’Leary (220) won by pin for Massena (3-4).
