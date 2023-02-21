OFA, TI breeze to semifinals

Sports roundup

OGDENSBURG — Tegan Frederick and Landin McDonald each scored three goals to lead No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy to a 14-1 victory over No. 7 Tupper Lake in a Section 10 Division II hockey quarterfinal game Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (16-4 overall) will host No. 3 Thousand Islands in a semifinal Thurday at a time to be announced.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.