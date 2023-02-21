OGDENSBURG — Tegan Frederick and Landin McDonald each scored three goals to lead No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy to a 14-1 victory over No. 7 Tupper Lake in a Section 10 Division II hockey quarterfinal game Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (16-4 overall) will host No. 3 Thousand Islands in a semifinal Thurday at a time to be announced.
The Islanders (12-7) defeated the No. 6 Malone Huskies 9-0 in a quarterfinal game in Alexandria Bay. Malone ends the season 5-15.
Jack Mills and Aidan O’Neil both scored two goals for OFA.
Ryder Willett scored for the Lumberjacks (2-17-1).
Norwood-Norfolk (10-7-2) defeated No. 5 St. Lawrence Central 7-4 in the other quarterfinal in Raymondville.
The Larries finish 5-15-1.
Norwood-Norfolk, the No. 4 seed, will travel to face No. 1 Salmon River in a semifinal Thursday.
Chase Sessions scored three goals for Norwood-Norfolk.
Top-seeded Heuvelton (19-3) and No. 3 Harrisville (18-4) both won semifinal games Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam to advance to the Section 10 Class D championship game at 5:45 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Heuvelton earned a 70-52 win over No. 4 Lisbon (10-11) in the second semifinal, pulling away in the second half.
Nate Mashaw led Heuvelton with 20 points.
Harrisville produced a 35-30 win over No. 2 Chateaugay (18-4) in the first semifinal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.