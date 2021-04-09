Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Tatum Overton scored three goals, all in succession in the second half, to spark Watertown’s girls soccer team to a 4-0 triumph over Carthage in a nonleague game Friday.
Goalkeeper Alana Mastin made seven saves for the Cyclones (2-0).
Jennifer Christopher tallied a goal and an assist for Watertown, which led 1-0 a halftime.
Goalie Kiannah Ward finished with 10 saves for the Comets (0-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 115.5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 73.5
Sarah Kilburn won three events as the Cyclones topped the Spartans in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Kilburn picked up wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay for Watertown (5-0).
Ava Burns, Emma Purvis, Julia Garvin and Laura Zehr each won twice for South Jefferson (3-2).
