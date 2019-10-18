BELLEVILLE — Goalkeeper Sydney Hess made 12 saves as Belleville Henderson’s girls soccer team blanked Thousand Islands, 3-0, on Friday in a Frontier League division crossover game and the regular-season finale for both teams.
Alexis Bellinger, Breanna Scofield and Eden Vaughn each scored a goal for the Panthers (11-1-3).
Goalie Delaney Wiley finished with 11 saves for the Vikings (7-7-1, 7-6-1).
Beaver River clinched the league’s “C” Division title.
LYME 6, SANDY CREEK 0
Callie LaFontaine scored three goals to spark the Indians past the Comets in a “D” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Vivian Williams, Natalia Ososkalo and Kim DaSilva added a goal each for Lyme (9-5-1), which wrapped up division play against the Comets (2-10-1).
IMMACULATE HEART 5, INDIAN RIVER 1
Kate O’Neil’s hat trick helped the host Cavalier earn a nonleague win over the Warriors.
Emily Bombard and Julia Netto contributed goals for Immaculate Heart Central (6-9-1).
Mackenzie Adams tallied for Indian River (4-10-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (OT)
Cadence Hutchins scored twice within four minutes, with Kamryn Barnes assisting, as the Red Knights forged a nonleague tie with the Patriots in LaFargeville.
Josie Barton provided a goal for LaFargeville (7-7-2).
Emma Dempsey, Sofia Gray and Savanah Chiodi each scored for Sackets Harbor (4-8-3).
GOUVERNEUR 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Riley Storrin and Torie Salisbury each scored a goal and assisted on another to spark the Blue Devils past the Larries in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Laney Smith tallied a goal each for Gouverneur (10-2-1, 9-2-1).
Kathleen Bellinger scored on a penalty kick for St. Lawrence Central (0-13-2, 0-11-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Kaitlyn Kirk scored both goals for the Panthers (9-7, 9-5) in an East Division shutout victory against the Colts (5-9, 4-8) in South Colton.
LISBON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Gabby Taylor and Emily Jordan combined for Lisbon’s first two goals en route to a nonleague win at Fort Covington.
Kalee Wood supplied Lisbon’s other goal. Jordan finished with two assists. Abby Flack made nine saves for the shutout for the Golden Knights (7-6-1).
n Also on Friday, Norwood-Norfolk blanked Tupper Lake, 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
MALONE 5, POTSDAM 3
Aadam Fakir scored three goals and Dawson Scharf added two as Malone closed out its regular season with a victory over Potsdam at Malone.
The Huskies (11-5, 8-2) will face the Massena Red Raiders in the Section 10 Class A final on Oct. 30 in Potsdam.
Romano Sergi scored twice and Danner Dorothy assisted on all three goals for Potsdam. Cole Eakins also scored for the Sandstoners (5-9, 1-8).
HERMON-DEKALB 5, HAMMOND 3
Peyton Hamilton connected for three goals for Hermon-DeKalb in a comeback West Division victory at Hammond.
The Demons (8-8, 6-6) rallied from a 2-0 hole. Ayden Tehonica contributed two goals and two assists.
Brandon LaRock, Cooper Bennett and Nate Jewett each scored for Hammond (7-8, 5-6).
n Also on Friday, Massena defeated St. Lawrence, 1-0.
V-V-S 2, LOWVILLE 1 (OT)
The Red Devils edged the Red Raiders in overtime at the Central Valley Tournament at Ilion.
Tate Smith scored the goal for Lowville (6-8-1), with Justin Zappala assisting, and goalie Cooper Myers made five saves against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
The Red Raiders will play at Central Valley at 4 p.m. today.
SOUTH LEWIS 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Sam Arrigo and Cody Greene scored a goal each, with Greene providing the game-winner in the first half, as the division champion Falcons (14-2, 13-2) edged the Vikings in Clayton in the FL “C” Division finale for both teams Thursday night.
Gabe Clement tallied a goal in the first half for Thousand Islands (10-6, 9-6).
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH LEWIS 95, WEST CANADA VALLEY 72
Brooklyn Sullivan and Amelia Hoffman were each four-time winners as the Falcons beat the Indians in a nonleague meet at Turin.
Sullivan got wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 butterfly, while Hoffman won the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay for South Lewis (10-4). The duo teamed up in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for South Lewis.
MASSENA 61, POTSDAM 22
Lia Lazare and Rowan Mayette each won two events to lead the Red Raiders (3-6) past Potsdam in an NAC meet at Massena.
Lazare won the 100 and 200 free races for Massena and Mayette took the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Sina Lufkin won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for Potsdam (2-5).
n In other NAC girls swimming, Canton topped Edwards-Knox, 105-48; and St. Lawrence bested Gouverneur, 54-40.
VOLLEYBALL
CHATEAUGAY 3, MALONE 1
Ayana Adams delivered 18 kills and Hannah Monette served for 25 points and added eight kills as Chateaugay defeated Malone 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23 in Malone.
Kaitlyn Benore contributed eight service points for Chateaugay (8-5, 6-2), and Alexis Monette added seven points and four assists.
For Malone (5-8, 3-5), Mackenzie Lane finished with 13 points and eight kills. Belle Bonville provided eight points and 11 assists.
