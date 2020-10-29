PARISHVILLE — Kelly Bloom scored in the 71st minute to give the Parishville-Hopkinton girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Colton-Pierrepont in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
The Colts (8-2 overall and division) took a first-half lead when Kaitlyn Houston scored in the 26th minute.
Kaitlyn Kirk tied the game in the 55th minute for the Panthers (5-1-1) on a direct kick.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Natalie Palmer made eight saves to lead Brushton-Moira past the Saints (0-7-1) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Emma Russell scored two goals for the Panthers (3-4, 3-3). Kyla Phelan and Teaghan Phelan also scored goals for Brushton-Moira.
LISBON 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Emily Jordan produced three goals to lead the Golden Knights past Edwards-Knox (1-1) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Claire Murphy scored one goal and assisted on another for Lisbon (5-2), and Grace Smith stopped 10 shots for the shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Three goals from Brody VanBuren sent the Yellowjackets past St. Lawrence Central (3-4) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Kyle Stone scored twice for Madrid-Waddington (6-1) and Jacob Morgan made one save.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Peyton Snell scored in the ninth and 60th minutes to send Parishville-Hopkinton past the Colts (6-3-1) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Caleb Knowles stopped one shot for the Panthers (6-0).
CHATEAUGAY 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Ethan Cook scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute as the Bulldogs (3-5) defeated Norwood-Norfolk in an East Division contest in Chateaugay.
Matthew Simons scored the first goal of the game for the Flyers (3-1-1) in the 20th minute.
Owen Rockhill tied the game in the 33rd minute and Nathan Hannigan scored another Bulldog goal in the 65th.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Justin Kennedy scored twice to lift the Panthers past St. Regis Falls (0-7) in an East Division game in Brushton.
George Webb scored one goal and assisted on another for the Panthers (1-7).
Lucas Bowen, Ajay Martin and Edmund Collins also scored for Brushton-Moira and Jacob Gagnon made two saves for the shutout.
