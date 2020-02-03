LAFARGEVILLE — Wyatt Parliament scored a career-high 35 points as the LaFargeville boys basketball team earned a 60-56 nonleague win over Hammond on Monday night.
Jarett Beach logged a triple-double of 16 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocked shots for the Red Knights (7-9).
Nate Jewett scored 27 points for the Red Devils (2-13).
GOUVERNEUR 63, POTSDAM 50
Garret Leclair tallied 19 points as the Wildcats topped the Sandstoners in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Potsdam.
Caden Storie scored 15 points for Gouverneur (5-11, 3-8).
Aiden Stickles posted 16 points for Potsdam (0-18, 0-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 65, ALEXANDRIA 10
In a Frontier League “D” Division game, Raegan Dalrymple posted a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Golden Knights downed the Purple Ghosts (0-16, 0-13) in Copenhagen.
Aubree Smykla led all scorers with 16 points for Copenhagen (13-2, 12-0).
MALONE 39, OFA 35
Leah Gallagher paced the Huskies (10-7, 8-4) with a double-double effort of 26 points and 16 rebounds in their NAC Central win over the Blue Devils at Malone.
Emily Farrand collected 10 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (11-5, 7-4).
MASSENA 56, ST. LAWRENCE 49
Tsiakoseriio David totaled 19 points as the Red Raiders topped the Larries in NAC Central play at Brasher Falls.
Aryssa Hopps added 10 points for Massena (10-7, 8-4).
Marissa McLean scored 16 points for St. Lawrence (8-10, 4-8).
CANTON 74, SALMON RIVER 19
Catherine Chisholm led the Golden Bears with 18 points as they downed the Shamrocks (3-15, 1-11) at Canton.
Emily Wentworth contributed nine points for Canton (15-2, 12-0).
GOUVERNEUR 33, POTSDAM 27
Torie Salisbury notched 10 points as the Wildcats defeated the Sandstoners in an NAC Central game in Gouverneur.
Raelin Burns recorded eight points for Gouverneur (10-8, 7-5).
Julia Basford and Luca Pecora each scored eight points for Potsdam (3-14, 0-11).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 54, ST. REGIS FALLS 25
Alexis Sullivan registered 17 points as the Yellowjackets picked up an NAC East win over the Saints in Madrid.
Emma Plumley scored 10 points for Madrid-Waddington (14-3, 11-0).
Kaitlyn Arcadi netted 16 points for St. Regis Falls (8-7, 6-5),
NORWOOD-NOFROLK 64, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 24
Emma Schiavone and Kylee Kellison each scored 12 points as the Flyers routed the Panthers (1-17, 1-10) in an NAC East matchup at Norwood.
Tiffany Fisher scored eight points for Norwood-Norfolk (11-5, 10-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 49, TUPPER LAKE 16
Alexus Cuthbert anchored a Colts’ balanced offense with 12 points as they beat the Lumberjacks (1-16, 0-11) in an NAC East game at Colton.
Landree Chamberlain chipped in nine points for Colton-Pierrepont (8-9, 5-6).
CHATEAUGAY 49, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 24
Anna Bleakley’s 14 points paced the Bulldogs to an NAC East victory over the Panthers (4-12, 4-8) in Chateaugay.
Chloe Champagne added 11 points for Chateaugay (10-6, 8-4).
n In NAC West Division games, Edwards-Knox downed Morristown, 68-19, and Harrisville beat Lisbon, 46-31.
BOYS HOCKEY
SARANAC 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Zach O’Connell scored twice as the Chiefs beat the Larries in a nonleague game at Brasher Falls.
Erick Frechette handled 24 shots for Saranac (10-7).
Jarret St. Hilaire and Ryan LaPage scored for St. Lawrence (4-13).
GIRLS HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH 2, MALONE 1
Reylyn Giroux’s second-period goal helped the Hornets outlast the Huskies in the Section 7 title game at Plattsburgh.
Morgan Reid netted a power-play goal for Plattsburgh (13-9).
Olivia Cook tied the game in the first period for Malone (5-13).
