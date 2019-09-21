HARRISVILLE — Nolan Parow collected a goal and an assist as Harrisville beat Heuvelton 3-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference West boys soccer game Friday.
Jeremiah Johnson an Will Taylor added goals for Harrisville (4-2-1 overall, 3-1-0 division).
Jededia Crayford posted nine saves for Heuvelton (1-6, 0-4).
CANTON 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Andy Downs scored two goals and Nick Estabrooks scored another as the Golden Bears (4-3-1) defeated the Panthers in a nonleague game in Canton.
Peyton Snell scored for the Panthers (5-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Meghan LaFlair and Jenni Haycook each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Canton past St. Lawrence (0-6-1, 0-5) in a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Katie Chisholm also scored for Canton (2-4, 2-2).
Sabella Cromie made three saves as the Red Raiders shut out the Sandstoners (5-2, 4-1) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Liz Rogers led Massena (4-3, 4-2) with a goal and assist. Jalyn Cook and Shaylena Mandigo also scored for Massena.
OFA 0, MALONE 0 (OT)
Emily Jo Sovie made nine saves to help the Blue Devils (2-4-2, 1-3-2) tie the Huskies in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg
Emma Jacques made four shots for Malone (3-4-1, 3-2-1).
HARRISVILLE 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Harlie Moore scored twice as the Pirates blanked the Green Demons in an NAC West game for their first win of the season at DeKalb Junction.
Maya Bennett chipped in with a goal and an assist for Harrisville (1-5-2, 1-3-1)
Emery McQuade stopped 10 shots for Hermon-DeKalb (3-2, 3-1).
HAMMOND 4, HEUVELTON 1
Avery Kenyon and Kelsey Bennett both scored two goals as Hammond (5-1, 4-0) defeated the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Bella Doyle scored for the Bulldogs (2-4-1, 2-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Emmay Wells scored twice to help Norwood-Norfolk (4-1-1) defeat Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Norwood.
Kaisyn Planty also scored two goals for the Flyers.
Alexis Sullivan scored for Madrid-Waddington (0-5-2, 0-5-1).
CHATEAUGAY 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Avery Tam and Olivia Cook each scored a goal and assisted on the other’s goal to lead Chateaugay past Tupper Lake in an East Division game in Tupper Lake. Chloe Champagne and Madison Carr also scored for the Bulldogs (5-1-2, 4-0).
Izabella Stalhammer scored for Tupper Lake (1-4-1, 0-4-1).
In another East Division game, Parishville-Hopkinton beat Colton-Pierrepont 1-0.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Delaney Durant scored 16 points to help Massena (3-2, 2-1) to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Brushton-Moira in an East Division match in Brushton.
Jayden Cartier led the Panthers (0-7, 0-3) with five points.
SALMON RIVER 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Rylie Gray scored seven points and supplied nine kills as Salmon River picked up a 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Tupper lake (3-2, 1-2) in an East Division match at Tupper Lake.
Kania Swamp added nine kills for Salmon River (2-3, 2-1).
SWIMMING
MASSENA 70, EDWARDS-KNOX 21
Rowan Mayette won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Callie Dow won the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle to send the Red Raiders (2-1) past Edwards-Knox (0-2) in Massena.
In other meets, Canton defeated OFA 121-48 and St. Lawrence beat Potsdam 68-26.
