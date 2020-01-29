Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Ryan Peters scored 21 points to lead a balanced effort as Watertown’s boys basketball team downed Carthage, 56-48, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
A.J. Carter chipped in with 10 points for the division-champion Cyclones (9-6 overall, 6-1 division), who have already wrapped up the top seed for the division playoffs as well.
Zion Tevaga scored a game-high 25 points for the Comets (5-9, 2-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 66, SOUTH LEWIS 59
Colden Montague scored a game-high 18 points and Jackson Worden totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Spartans defeated the Falcons in a division crossover game in Adams.
Tyler Stevenson added 11 points for South Jefferson (4-10, 4-6).
Ian Anderson scored 17 points to pace South Lewis (7-9, 6-7), Cory Millard scored 14 points and Marshall Dorrity contributed 11.
INDIAN RIVER 69, IMMACULATE HEART 18
T.J. LaCroix’s 17 points powered the Warriors to a Frontier League crossover win over the Cavaliers (0-12, 0-10) in Philadelphia.
Sam Angelo added 13 points for Indian River (6-5, 4-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 55, IMMACULATE HEART 11
LaKaiya Butcher totaled 18 points as the Warriors downed the Cavaliers (7-8, 2-7) in crossover play at Philadelphia.
Adrien LaMora contributed 12 points for Indian River (7-7, 4-3).
LOWVILLE 52, BEAVER RIVER 23
Emma Dening scored 12 points as the Red Raiders defeated the Beavers in a crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Sara Wood racked up 11 points for Lowville (12-2, 8-1). Brenna Mast scored 10 points for Beaver River (3-11, 2-10).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 51, LAFARGEVILLE 37
Kennady Amo netted 17 points as the Vikings beat the Red Knights in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Kelsey Byers chipped in 13 points for Thousand Islands (11-6, 8-5).
Josie Barton scored 11 points for LaFargeville (6-6, 6-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 30, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 25
Savannah Chiodi scored 10 points as the Patriots (3-11, 3-9) held off the Panthers in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Eden Vaughn supplied eight points for Belleville Henderson (4-7, 4-6).
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hannah Gyore posted 18 service points, 16 assists and six aces as the Red Raiders swept the Lions, 25-11, 25-12, 25-7, in a Frontier League “B” Division semifinal at Lowville.
Cassie Jacobsen totaled eight kills for Lowville (5-11), which plays top-seeded South Jefferson in the division final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Case Junior High.
Maya Carroll provided 11 digs for General Brown (0-15).
CARTHAGE 3, WATERTOWN 0
Mikenzie Martens generated 16 kills and eight digs as the Comets wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 Frontier League “A” Division win over the Cyclones in Carthage.
Laura Albright added 18 service points, five digs and five kills for Carthage (16-0, 14-0).
Kayla Wilson supplied 11 digs and six service points while Bayleigh Woodard added 15 assists and 10 digs for Watertown (9-7, 7-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 3, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Three different players scored a goal each and goalie Konrad Walberger made 17 saves as the Hornets (9-6-1, 5-2-1) defeated the Cavaliers in a Section 3 Division I game in Cicero.
Gabe Horner scored a goal for IHC (3-11, 1-8) and goalie Gabe Vassallo finished with 27 saves.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 53, WATERTOWN 29
Andon Green scored a pin in his match at 138 pounds as the Comets beat the Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division match at Carthage.
Fombo Azah gained a technical fall win for Carthage (13-2, 7-1), which received seven forfeits.
Adam Ortega (152) won by fall and both Jack Clough (106) and Cain Roberts (182) scored a technical fall for Watertown (2-6).
