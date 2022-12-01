MADRID — Thomas Peterson scored 24 points to lead the Tupper Lake boys basketball team to a 68-47 win over Lisbon in the title game of the John Dinneen Tournament on Thursday night.
Michael Corneau scored 19 points and Tyler LaPlante added 14 for the Lumberjacks (2-0 overall).
Cooper Rutherford scored 24 points to lead Lisbon (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 69, EDWARDS-KNOX 27
Troy Peck supplied 17 points as the Yellowjackets defeated Edwards-Knox (0-2) in the consolation game of the John Dinneen tournament at Madrid.
Jack Bailey scored 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (1-1).
BEEKMANTOWN 77, POTSDAM 41
Theo Hughes scored 11 points for the Sandstoners (1-2) in a home loss to Section 7’s Beekmantown in a nonleague game.
SOUTH LEWIS 54, IHC 46
Aidan McGuire produced 26 points and added 16 rebounds to help generate a Frontier League “C” Division victory over Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.
Clayton Kraeger contributed 15 points, four steals and four assists for the Falcons (1-1) and he went 8-for-12 from the foul line.
Bobby O’Connor scored 17 points for the Cavaliers (0-1), and Justin Draught added 15.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 54, INDIAN RIVER 42
Evan Widrick scored a game-high 20 points to propel the Spartans past the Warriors in a FL division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Curtis Staie contributed 16 points for South Jefferson (1-1).
Tim Hardy paced Indian River (0-2) with 12 points. Nahlyzah Polk grabbed seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 62, CARTHAGE 13
Ainsley Fuller and Kori Nichols scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead a balanced effort as the Lions defeated the Comets in a FL division crossover game at Dexter.
Leah Ferris and Madelyn Ferris each contributed eight points for the Lions (2-0) against the Comets (0-2).
ALEXANDRIA 43, BEAVER RIVER 36
Sincerity Diange scored 13 points and Bridget Watson delivered 12 to lead a balanced effort in the Purple Ghosts’ FL interdivision win at Alexandria Bay.
Madi Davidson added 11 points for Alexandria (1-1), and Watson added 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Brenna Mast led all scorers with 20 points for Beaver River (1-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 41, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 38
Delaney Wiley scored 17 points and Jenna Pavlot followed with 16 as Thousand Islands captured an FL interdivision victory over Belleville Henderson at Belleville.
Thousand Islands (2-0) jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead en route to the win over the Panthers (1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Katelyn Bolliver delivered 15 assists and six kills to lead the Beavers (2-0) to a 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 11-25 and 15-13 FL “C” Division victory over the Vikings (0-2) at Clayton.
The Beavers’ Jasmine Martin contributed 23 service points and Rachel Pellman led the defense with 15 digs.
Beaver River hosts its own tournament Saturday that also includes Rome Free Academy, Holland Patent, Carthage and Lowville participating in pool play. The tournament starts at 9 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 121, SOUTH JEFFERSON 59
Xander Gaige and Ike Woolcott each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays in the Cyclones’ FL season-opening victory over the Spartans at Watertown.
Gaige captured the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events for Watertown (1-0), and Woolcott won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Zach Kilburn (100 backstroke), Drew Wekar (100 butterfly) and MJ Dickinson (200 free) each won an individual race and appeared on two winning relays. Bennett Pistner swam on two winning relays.
Eugene Renzi captured the 500 free for the Spartans (0-1). John Perkins won the 1-meter dive.
