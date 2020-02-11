LOWVILLE — Jackie Piddock’s 21 points powered the South Jefferson girls basketball team past Lowville with a 76-45 Frontier League crossover win in a battle of division leaders Monday night.
Taylor Scoville added 18 points and Emma Schafer recorded a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds for the “A” Division-leading Spartans (14-2. 9-0).
Emma Dening scored 20 points for the “B” Division-leading Red Raiders (15-4, 10-2).
COPENHAGEN 74, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 16
Charli Carroll and Raegan Dalrymple each scored 16 points as the Golden Knights wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a “D” Division win over the Panthers (4-8, 4-7) in Copenhagen.
Morgan Smith contributed 13 points for Copenhagen (16-2, 15-0).
LAFARGEVILLE 52, SACKETS HARBOR 31
Josie Barton logged 24 points as the Red Knights topped the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Jenna Pavlot added 14 points for LaFargeville (9-9, 9-6). Savanah Chiodi scored 14 points for Sackets Harbor (4-13, 4-11).
CANTON 45, OFA 42
Sarah Sieminski and Catherine Chisholm each scored nine points as a balanced Golden Bears’ attack (16-3, 13-0) beat the Blue Devils in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Emily Farrand led all scorers with 11 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (12-6, 8-5).
GOUVERNEUR 51, MASSENA 47
Raelin Burns posted 23 points as the Wildcats (11-8, 8-5) held off the Red Raiders for an NAC Central win at Massena.
Hayleigh Armstrong scored 11 points for Massena (10-8, 8-5),
POTSDAM 38, SALMON RIVER 13
Julia Basford netted 14 points as the Bears downed the Shamrocks (3-16, 1-12) in NAC Central play at Potsdam.
Luca Pecora added eight points for Potsdam (4-15, 1-12).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 49
Alexis Sullivan’s 26 points helped the Yellowjackets past the Flyers in an NAC East game at Norwood.
Emma Plumley tallied 17 points for Madrid-Waddington (15-3, 13-0). Kylee Kellison and Brianna Stratton each scored 13 points for Norwood-Norfolk (12-6, 11-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 42, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 28
Emma Clemo was the game’s high-scorer with 11 points in the Colts’ (9-10, 6-7) NAC East victory in Parishville.
Sydnie Phippen netted nine points for Parisvhille-Hopkinton (1-18, 1-11).
CENTRAL SQUARE 55, GENERAL BROWN 37
Kori Nichols scored 17 points, but the Lions (9-6) fell to the RedHawks in nonleague play at Dexter.
n In other action, Hammond routed Lisbon, 79-33; Edwards-Knox topped Heuvelton, 56-38; Brushton-Moira defeated Tupper Lake, 30-21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 51, COLTON-PIERREPONT 49
Logan Bassett provided 15 points as the Panthers (12-6, 8-5) edged the Colts in an NAC East matchup at Colton.
Aiden Knight led all scorers with 17 points for Colton-Pierrepont (2-15, 2-9).
MORRISTOWN 77, HAMMOND 72
Ashton Colby notched 20 points as the Green Rockets (3-16, 1-11) beat the Red Devils in NAC West play at Hammond.
Nate Jewett supplied 28 points for Hammond (3-14, 3-10).
n In other action, Harrisville edged Hermon-DeKalb, 50-47, and Beekmantown earned a nonleague win over Malone, 67-61.
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, MALONE 2 (OT)
Brendan Phippen scored six minutes, 48 seconds into the third period as the Larries (4-13-2, 3-8-2) forged an NAC Division II tie with the Huskies in Brasher Falls.
Owen Eells and Seth Lockwood each scored for Malone (4-10-5, 3-6-3).
n In other action, Norwood-Norfolk beat Potsdam in overtime, 4-3.
VOLLEYBALL
CHITTENANGO 3, WATERTOWN 0
Savannah Penoyer’s 13 kills and 12 digs helped the third-seeded Bears (17-1) sweep the No. 6 Cyclones, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20, in a Section 3 Class A match at Chittenango.
Bayleigh Woodard supplied 12 assists and Sarah Kilburn totaled seven kills and six digs for Watertown (9-9).
