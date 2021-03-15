Times Staff Report
ADAMS — Jackie Piddock and Macy Shultz teamed up for 24 points and 19 points, respectively, in the South Jefferson girls basketball team’s 70-54 win over General Brown in nonleague play Monday.
Both Piddock and Shultz each drained a 3-pointer and combined for nine free throws for the Spartans (4-0).
General Brown (4-1) was led by Kori Nichols, who finished with 18 points.
INDIAN RIVER 60, IHC 35
Adrien LaMora recorded a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors downed the Cavaliers in Philadelphia.
Daelyn Alcock contributed nine points for Indian River (3-2).
Emily Bombard scored 14 points for Immaculate Heart Central (1-2).
COPENHAGEN 61, CARTHAGE 34
Raegan Dalrymple scored a team-high 26 points to lead Copenhagen over Carthage in Copenhagen.
Dalrymple also recorded 14 rebounds to complete the double-double for the Golden Knights (8-0). Meaghan Fitzpatrick scored 12 points for Copenhagen.
Kiah Moser and Kianna Ward scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Carthage (3-4).
MALONE 57, MASSENA 39
Madison Ansari dropped in 25 points as the Huskies pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Red Raiders at Massena.
Mackenzie Lane netted eight points for unbeaten Malone (6-0).
Layla Bingham paced Massena (2-3) with 12 points.
SALMON RIVER 40, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 38
Kiyahna Thompson bagged 15 points as the Shamrocks picked up their first win of the season over the Panthers in Brushton.
Jacobi Mitchell scored 13 points for Salmon River (1-3).
Emma Russell finished with a game-high 16 points for Brushton-Moira (0-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 61, THOUSAND ISLANDS 48
Kevin Harp finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Watertown’s win over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Harp drained five 3-pointers, while Joel Davis had seven points and 10 rebounds for Watertown (3-2).
OFA 70, MADRID-WADDINGTON 63
Trent Sargent scored a team-high 24 points for OFA in its Section 10 victory over Madrid-Waddington in Madrid.
Kam Johnson and Logan Horton each scored 10 points for OFA (5-0). Kyle Stoner led Madrid-Waddington (1-4) with 18 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 49, COLTON-PIERREPONT 39
Tyler Scott drained six 3s as part of a 28-point effort in the Cougars’ victory over the Colts at South Colton.
Kale Harper added eight points for Edwards-Knox (2-3).
Harlee Besio posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Colton-Pierrepont (1-3).
CANTON 58, POTSDAM 44
Chris Downs scored 20 points as the Golden Bears opened their season with a win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Ashton Cloce amassed 15 points for Canton (1-0).
Cade Saiff notched 10 points to lead Potsdam (0-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 83, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 53
Jayden Ashley poured in 26 points as the Larries bested the Flyers in Brasher Falls.
Hayden Perkins racked up 23 points for St. Lawrence Central (3-1).
Noah Dominy led all scorers with 28 points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-4).
MALONE 75, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 37
Alejandro-Hosea Sosa led a balanced with 12 points as the Huskies topped the Panthers in Brushton.
Gavin Barse chipped in 10 points for Malone (5-0).
Justin Kennedy was the game’s high-scorer with 14 points for Brushton-Moira (0-2).
n In other action, Hermon-DeKalb beat Hammond, 69-37, and Heuvelton topped Lisbon, 45-27.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, WATERTOWN 0
Casey Bresko posted six aces and six kills as the Comets swept the Cyclones, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, in Carthage.
Mikenzie Martens tallied 14 kills and Elizabeth Tavares added nine kills for Carthage (5-2).
Watertown dropped to 2-2.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 6, POTSDAM 3
Trent King supplied a hat trick as the Huskies beat the Golden Bears in Canton.
Seth Lockwood added a pair of first-period goals for Malone (2-4).
Tyler Berkman totaled two goals and an assist for Potsdam (0-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 9, CANTON 4
Kennedy Emerson registered a hat trick as the Sandstoners spoiled the Golden Bears’ season opener with a win in Canton.
Jessika Bullock and Anna Nelson each scored twice for Potsdam (4-0).
Sydnee Francis generated three goals for Canton (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 4, MALONE 1
Brycelan Sunday’s hat trick powered the Shamrocks to their first win of the season over the Huskies on Sunday in Malone.
Lindsey Durant tacked on the other goal for Salmon River (1-5).
Alyx St. Hilaire scored for Malone (1-4-1).
