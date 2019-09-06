HARRISVILLE — Jadon Sullivan and Nate Schmitt provided two goals and an assist as the Harrisville boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-1 victory over Edwards-Knox in the Harrisville Kickoff tournament Friday.
Harrisville (1-0) rattled off the last five goals of the game after giving up the first.
The Pirates will play Salmon River in the title game at 10 this morning.
Thorne Van Brocklin scored for Edwards-Knox (2-2, 2-1).
SALMON RIVER 2, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Salmon River struck for two first-half goals in posting the team’s first win of the season.
Stone Chubb converted a pass from Charles Leduc for the eventual game-winning goal, while Tim Cook Jr. scored an insurance marker for the Shamrocks (1-2). Clayton Jones picked up an assist on the tally.
Johnny Miller made three stops to preserve the shutout win, as the Shamrocks outshot the Cavaliers, 35-7.
IHC goalie Andrew Ranger was credited with 13 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 2, CARTHAGE 0
Tatum Overton scored a pair of goals in the first 11 minutes as the host Cyclones bested the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Alaina Mastin registered two saves to earn the shutout for Watertown (2-2, 1-0).
Kianna Ward complied eight saves for Carthage (0-1).
COPENHAGEN 9, ALEXANDRIA 0
Brooke Smykla collected four goals and two assists as the Golden Knights blanked the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Allison Best generated three goals and three assists for Copenhagen (1-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Eden Vaughn and Mia Hernandez each tallied first-half goals as the Panthers defeated the Red Knights in “D” Division play at Belleville.
Kennady Billman added a goal in the second half for Belleville Henderson (2-0).
Olivia James made seven saves for LaFargeville (0-2).
LYME 5, SANDY CREEK 0
Calandra LaFontaine struck for three goals as Lyme controlled Sandy Creek for a “D” Division victory in Chaumont.
Camille Stevenson finished with a goal and an assist for Lyme (2-0). Riley Aubertine also scored.
Breanna Bishop made three saves for the Indians.
BEAVER RIVER 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Emma Roggie and Brenna Mast each notched goals as the Beavers topped the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Alexia Clemons stopped two shots for Beaver River (2-0).
Delaney Wiley collected six saves for Thousand Islands (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, HARRISVILLE 0
Macy Shultz and Jackie Piddock each logged two goals and an assist as the Spartans blanked the host Pirates in the Harrisville Kickoff tournament.
Alysse Perry added two more goals for South Jefferson (2-0), which plays Hammond, who beat General Brown, 7-2, in the championship game.
Harrisville (0-2-1) will play General Brown in the consolation game.
HERMON-DEKALB 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Hanna Gollinger scored twice as the Green Demons beat the Cougars in an NAC West opener for both teams at DeKalb Junction.
Emery McQuade was credited with 23 saves for Hermon-DeKalb (1-0).
Abby Hart converted a pair of penalty kicks for Edwards-Knox (2-1, 1-0).
ST. REGIS FALLS 2, TUPPER LAKE 1
Jenna LaBar scored in the 47th minute to lead the Saints (2-1) past Tupper Lake in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Caydence Rondeau scored in the 17th minute for the Saints. Tupper Lake (1-1, 0-1) scored on an own goal in the fifth minute.
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
The Huskies opened up their NAC season with a three-game sweep against host Gouverneur by scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-21.
Brooke Myers and Alex Secore combined for 22 service points and 10 aces, five each, while smacking eight kills to aid the Huskies.
TUPPER LAKE 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2
Madalyn Richardson scored 10 points and added seven blocked shots for the Yallowjackets in a five-set loss to visiting Tupper Lake in the nonleague opener for each team.
Eve Higginson picked up 12 digs with 20 sets and Katie Bateman produced six kills and blocked 15 shots for Madrid-Waddington.
