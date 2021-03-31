MADRID — Emma Plumley scored 22 points to send the Madrid-Waddington girls basketball team to a 71-23 win over Parishville-Hopkinton (0-7 overall) in a nonleague game Wednesday night.
Lily LaMere scored 12 points and Hailey Marcellus added 10 for the Yellowjackets (7-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LISBON 76, COLTON-PIERREPONT 37
Teagan Jordan supplied 32 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Colts (1-8) in a nonleague contest in Lisbon.
Ethan Martin scored 19 points for Lisbon (4-5) and Jackson LaRock tossed in 13.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 52, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 33
Drew Harmer led the Yellowjackets (4-6) with 19 points in a nonleague victory over the Panthers in Parishville.
Bert Chevier scored 14 points for the Panthers (3-4).
FOOTBALL
LOWVILLE 48, WATERTOWN 36
In the opening game of the season for both teams, Class C Lowville defeated Class A Watertown on the road.
The Cyclones held their own, Deante Hall scored four touchdowns and rushed for over 200 yards.
Both teams are coming off seasons where they won sectional championships.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
INDIAN RIVER SWEEPS MEET
Hector Ramos picked up his second straight individual win as Indian River topped Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands in tri-meet in Philadelphia.
Ramos ran a time of 11:27.7 on the 3-kilometer course and Elijah Johnston took second place for Indian River (3-0), who beat Sandy Creek, 18-37, and Thousand Islands, 22-33.
The Vikings’ (2-2) Michael McCarthy got third place as they topped the Comets, 23-32. Terry Eggleston earned a fourth-place finish for Sandy Creek (0-4).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WARRIORS WIN PAIR
MaKenna Nungester led a balanced effort with a third-place showing as Indian River beat Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands in a three-way meet at Philadelphia.
Nungester turned in a time of 14:06.5 while Abigail Smith collected a fifth-place showing for Indian River (3-0), which beat Thousand Islands, 20-35, and Sandy Creek, 24-31.
Gabrielle Brown won the race on the 3-kilometer course with a time of 13:46.2 for the Comets (3-1), who beat the Vikings 22-34. Anna Huizenga finished four-tenths of a second behind Brown to grab second for Thousand Islands (1-3).
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 0
Lucas Hernandez scored two goals and recorded an assist as the Lions blanked the Warriors in Dexter.
Eric Randall got a goal and two assists while Lucas Lavarnway picked up his first varsity win with two saves for General Brown (2-0).
Joey Raap stopped six shots for Indian River (1-2).
COPENHAGEN 3, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Shareef Stokely, Caden Miller and Lucas Graves scored a goal each as the Golden Knights blanked the Patriots in the Fall Season II opener for both teams in Copenhagen.
Goalie Hayden McAtee made three saves to register the shutout for Copenhagen and Ryan Hunt finished with 13 saves for Sackets Harbor.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Macy Shultz and Jackie Piddock scored a goal each to pace the Spartans past the Cavaliers in Adams.
Goalies and Audrey Bibbins and Madison Pfleegor each made one save to combine on the win for South Jefferson (2-1).
Kailey Montgomery scored the game’s first goal in the first half for Immaculate Heart Central (1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 1
Kori Nichols and Megan Milkowich each scored twice as the Lions beat the Warriors at Dexter.
Ainsley Fuller scored the other goal and Lily Dupee collected two saves for General Brown (2-1).
Lizzie Hellings turned aside five shots for Indian River (1-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Jenna Pavlot and Trisha Thompson each scored as the Vikings shut out the Panthers in Belleville’s season-opener in Clayton.
Kennady Amo assisted on both goals and Delaney Wiley recorded nine saves for Thousand Islands (2-0).
Eily Vaughn posted eight saves for Belleville Henderson (0-1).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 108, INDIAN RIVER 59
Sarah Kilburn and McKenzie Way each collected four first-place swims as the Cyclones topped the Warriors (0-3) in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Kilburn won the sprint events of the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races while Way got victories in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle for Watertown (4-0). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays for the Cyclones.
ST. LAWRENCE 97, MALONE 73
McKenna Bowles and Kenadee Love both won two events as the Larries defeated the Huskies in a virtual meet where each team swam at their home pools and exchanged times.
Bowles won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly and Love won the 50 and 100 freestyles for St. Lawrence Central. It was the opening meet for each team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.