MADRID — Grace Plumley scored 30 points to lead the Madrid-Waddington girls basketball team to a 70-17 win over Colton-Pierrepont in a semifinal of the Jessie Chamberlain tournament Wednesday.
Lane Ruddy scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets and Hailey Marcellus scored 12 points.
It was also an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game.
HEUVELTON 59, ST. LAWRENCE 37
Rya McGaw scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-1) past St. Lawrence Central in the other semifinal at Madrid.
Katie Cunningham scored 15 points and Ashley Weston added 10. Brionna Foster and Melanie McLean scored 10 points for the Larries (0-1).
OSWEGO 43, WATERTOWN 22
Sophia Babcock scored a game-high 19 points and Adrianna Ellis contributed 10 points as the host Buccaneers (1-0) topped the Cyclones in a nonleague game.
Penelope Brown scored eight points to pace Watertown (0-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 46, SANDY CREEK 38
Senior Delaney Wiley poured in 33 points as the Vikings topped the Comets (0-1) in the Frontier League “C” Division season opener for both schools Tuesday in Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot added 10 points for Thousand Islands (1-0).
LYME 32, ALEXANDRIA 20
Natalia Ososkalo led the Lakers with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as they opened the season with a “D” Division victory Tuesday over the Purple Ghosts (0-1) at Chaumont.
Jillian Alberry contributed six points and five steals for Lyme (1-0), which helped new coach Karly Sherman win her first game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 78,
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 37
Austin Griner led four players in double figures with 21 points as Sackets Harbor powered to a season-opening win over Belleville Henderson in a FL “D” Division game at Belleville.
Ethan Tracy contributed 19 points for the Patriots (1-0), Jake Peters scored 15 and Marcus Castine added 12. Tracy also pulled down 18 rebounds and recorded six steals. Castine added nine rebounds. Griner finished with five assists and Ethan Shi made five steals.
Brandon Dodge scored 13 points for Belleville Henderson (2-1, 0-1). Jacob Fargo added 10 points.
LYME 45, ALEXANDRIA 25
Kenny Timmerman scored 12 points and Denilson DaSilva followed with 11 to pace Lyme to a FL “D” Division win in the season- opener for both teams at Chaumont.
Timmerman added eight rebounds and two blocks and DaSilva grabbed six rebounds for the Lakers (1-0). Logan McDonald and Jon LaFontaine each recorded four steals. Aidan Linkroum supplied five assists.
■ Also in league play, Sandy Creek defeated Thousand Islands, 58-50, in a “C” Division game.
FULTON 70, WATERTOWN 58
Sam Cotton scored a game-high 24 to spark the Red Raiders past the visiting Cyclones in a nonleague game that was also the season opener for both teams.
Tyler Ditton contributed 20 points for Fulton.
Patrick Duah scored 19 points to pace Watertown and Seth Charlton and Jack Adams each supplied 16 points.
MALONE 59, PLATTSBURGH 49
Gunvir Johal scored 15 points for the Huskies (1-0) in a nonleague win over Plattsburgh at Malone.
Chase Hammond scored 12 points for Malone.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 0
Maddy Moore provided 16 assists, 11 digs and five kills and JayLynn Robinson served for 18 points as Indian River topped Lowville 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 in a FL interdivision match in Philadelphia.
Robinson added six aces, three kills and four digs for the Warriors (1-0).
Madison Bigelow led Indian River with 11 kills and added 10 digs. Sydney Carboine contributed seven kills and four aces.
CARTHAGE 3, UTICA PROCTOR 1
Carthage captured a nonleague match against Proctor, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, at Utica.
The Comets improved to 2-0 overall.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 2
McKinley Becker posted 10 kills and freshman Kaelyn Boliver totaled 22 assists, seven kills and 12 service points as Beaver River outlasted Sandy Creek 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 25-4, 15-9 in a FL “B” Division showdown Tuesday in Sandy Creek.
Jasmine Martin contributed 15 points, seven kills and 10 digs for the Beavers (1-0).
BOYS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 74, GOUVERNEUR 39
Leighton McNatt won two individual events (200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle) to pace the host Comets (1-0) to victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Riley Shepherd won the 50 free and the 100 backstroke to lead Gouverneur (0-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 11, iSLANDERS 3
Harper Oakes and Brooke Terry each scored two goals for the Red Raiders (1-0) past the Islanders in an NAC game at Alexandria Bay.
Julianne Angus, Delaney Rose and Piper Gonas scored for the Islanders (0-1).
